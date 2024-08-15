VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - South Fraser Station Partners, a consortium comprised of Pomerleau, Aecon, and ACCIONA, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Surrey Langley SkyTrain Project's Stations Contract by the Province of British Columbia.

"Pomerleau is honored to be part of the Surrey Langley SkyTrain project, a key milestone in advancing sustainable transportation in the region", said Philippe Adam, President and CEO at Pomerleau. "This project underscores our dedication to creating lasting infrastructure that connects our communities and strengthens the BC economy."

Spanning 16 kilometers from King George Station in Surrey to downtown Langley, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension represents a significant investment in sustainable transportation infrastructure for the region. The stations contract includes the design and construction of eight stations, three transit exchanges, nine power propulsion stations and 250 metres of guideway at the terminus station at 203 Street in Langley City.

Once complete, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension will provide a reliable 22-minute travel time between Langley City and King George Station and a 65-minute ride between Langley City and downtown Vancouver, significantly enhancing customer experience.

Pomerleau is pleased to collaborate with its client, partners and stakeholders to deliver a project that will improve transportation experience; increase access to opportunities and housing; and support healthy communities, economic development, and the environment.

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with close to $5 billion in revenues in 2023. It delivers buildings, infrastructures, civil engineering works, and major projects using alternative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in more than 70% of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired in 2022, is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. It also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The Company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

