Pomerleau is laying the foundations for the future of construction by creating a unique innovation lab, in the heart of the Factry campus in downtown Montréal

MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pomerleau, a leader in construction in Canada, is partnering with Factry, Canada's first training centre that specializes in developing creative skills, to create the Pomerleau aXLab, an innovation lab dedicated to integrating innovative technology to the construction industry.

This one-of-a-kind lab is the result of the amazing cooperation between two organizations that share the same values: collaboration, vision, and the desire to generate concrete change in an evolving world to build tomorrow's living environments.

Innovation at the service of an industry undergoing revolution

The construction industry is undergoing a revolution, driven by technological breakthroughs. Pomerleau, which for years has been investing in innovation, is aspiring to be the leader of this transformation by accelerating the development of new technologies, equipment, and processes to be deployed on construction sites across the country. Against the backdrop of the economic relaunch, there is an urgent need to design innovative buildings and agile infrastructures that meet the real needs of communities.

This is why Pomerleau decided to set up its lab on the campus of Factry, an organization recognized for its ability to generate innovative projects, which put people at the centre of any transformation.

"With this project, we want to develop new skills to usher the construction industry into the future," says Ian Kirouac, Executive Vice-President, Canadian Building Operations and Corporate Transformation. "Creativity means allowing yourself to imagine solutions to the most complex problems, and this partnership with Factry is the perfect way to accomplish that."

"Local businesses are already brimming with solid ideas for collaborations, and having a high-tech lab at a school of creativity is a major asset," says Marie Amiot, CEO and Co-founder of Factry. "Real change occurs in society when people and technology complement each other intelligently. The partnership between Pomerleau and Factry will bring the best of human and technological potential under one roof."

A concrete way to contribute to the relaunch of downtown

Far from abandoning a downtown forced into dormancy because of the pandemic, Pomerleau and Factry believe in the importance of offering Montréal another opportunity to shine.

Located in the heart of the Quartier de l'innovation, the Factry campus will be the perfect place for Pomerleau innovation teams to come together. There they will develop promising technologies in robotics, off-site construction, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and digital twins.

"By trying out technologies in a custom laboratory, we will be able to accurately determine their efficacy and added value for our projects and the entire industry," says Eric Lessard, Vice-President, Innovation and Technology and Chief Digital Officer at Pomerleau. "We believe in the strong potential for emulation with the creative ecosystem at Factry."

Win-win exchanges

Close to 4,000 young people and professionals from a range of sectors visit Factry every year. The aXLab will allow younger generations to learn from Pomerleau experts by taking part in workshops and other educational initiatives. These discussions will provide inspiration for innovation teams and enhance technology research projects; it is a winning partnership all around. Future programming at Factry, featuring a range of training sessions, workshops, and events, will showcase the ideas, knowledge, questions, and surprises that emerge from the aXLab.

Pomerleau will begin the buildout of the aXLab in the coming weeks. The lab will be headed up by Carolyne Filion, Eng. M.Eng., Innovation Manager, R&D and Special Projects at Pomerleau. The evolution of work and the partnership between Pomerleau and Factry will be documented and communicated regularly.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings. It specializes in the building, infrastructure, civil engineering, and renewable energy sectors. The company also excels in virtual design and construction (VDC). Founded more than 50 years ago, the company employs up to 4,000 people at its nine regional offices and more than 150 worksites across the country. In 2020, Pomerleau was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. For details about Pomerleau, visit www.pomerleau.ca.

About Factry

Launched in May 2016, Factry School of the Creative Sciences is a non-profit organization with the mission of developing creative skills among professionals and youth. Located in Montréal's Quartier de l'innovation, this international-calibre campus has distinguished itself for its cross-disciplinary approach, innovative teaching method, and connections with the creative industries and the business world. Factry is supported by two founding partners, the Collège Sainte-Anne and the Association of Creative Communication Agencies (A2C), as well as by public partners, the Ville de Montréal, and the Government of Québec.

