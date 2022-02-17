Government of Canada supports the 23rd MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE festival

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

For close to two years, the pandemic has hit cultural organizations hard. Many of them have been under significant financial pressure and have had to either fully review their programming or cancel their activities. During these difficult times, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting them.

That's why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, have announced renewed Government of Canada funding totalling $1,279,500 to support the 23rd edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE.

To raise the profile of this winter gathering, CED is supporting the organizers in their marketing and promotional efforts to attract more visitors and thus generate significant economic spinoffs to the benefit of all Montrealers.

With this in mind, CED has granted $1,125,000 over three years (2022 to 2024). This contribution has made it possible to implement a cross-Canada marketing strategy for the 2022 edition and will enable international marketing for the 2023 and 2024 editions as well as the development of new products as part of these events.

For its part, Canadian Heritage is making this investment through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund ($55,000) and the Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund ($99,500).

This funding will support the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE arts programming and will give Montreal residents and numerous visitors the opportunity to take part in many free outdoor activities.

Quotations

"MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is a flagship event for our city and, in addition to generating significant economic spinoffs, it is helping to position Montreal as the world capital of festivals and as a unique winter tourism destination. Our government is proud to support this major event, and I invite Canadians to make the most of our winter and of this magical experience so full of colour."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"After almost two years of the pandemic, we need moments of joy that can be found in festivals like MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, which illuminates the Montreal winter and invites us to take part in free activities focused on the arts scene, fine cuisine and family fun. Enjoy the festival everyone!"

–The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For 23 years, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE has developed a winter program that showcases our city's cultural, culinary and tourist attractions. We are pleased to have the support of our public partners so we can invite people to come and discover the festival's new vision that highlights one of our most iconic activities—skating, in all its forms. Those at the festival will be able to actively participate in and celebrate the beauty of our northern flair, enjoying fine food, shows and light shows."

– Jacques Primeau, Executive Director of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

Quick Facts

Founded in 2000, MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE is a winter festival that attracts nearly 1 million visitors to the Quartier des spectacles each year. The event runs from February 17 to March 5, 2022.

For its 23rd edition, there will be a skating loop overlooking the Place des festivals and an exclusive show created by Les 7 Doigts presented on the esplanade Tranquille rink. A trail of light installations and giant film projections highlighting skating and Montreal's northern character are also featured.

In addition to the concert program that kicks off with the rink opening, the festival also offers themed evenings from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring francophone favourites, country, jazz, rock, electro and more.

The Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund is designed to support the arts and cultural industries in employing artists and cultural workers, as part of the federal government's efforts to help Canadians and Canadian businesses weather the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund supports organizations that host arts festivals and seasonal professional performance programs. It also funds organizations that support arts broadcasters.

The funds from CED's Quebec Economic Development Program aim to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The funding announced today is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement between MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE and CED.

Related Links

MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund

Quebec Economic Development Program

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, [email protected]