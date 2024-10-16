PIKANGIKUM FIRST NATION, TREATY 5 TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves to live in comfort with access to healthcare and services close to home and near loved ones. When Elders receive culturally relevant services in a safe, coordinated, and efficient manner based on individual needs, it allows them to live their golden years with dignity and care.

Today, Pikangikum First Nation celebrates the grand opening of their new Knowledge Keepers Elders' Complex in collaboration with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

This new building more than doubles the capacity of the previous Elder's care facility, going from eight rooms to 20 one-bedroom apartments with a full kitchen and living room area. Four of those apartments have an accessible bathroom and bathtub for those who require it. Each apartment includes a sundeck that opens to the outdoor courtyard, and there is a shared common area for visiting and socializing.

Community leadership is working with a funder to enable the facility to build a traditional food pantry so that Elders can have year-round access to moose, goose, and fish; install a medicine walkway (including local plants and flora) along the perimeter of the housing complex; and develop programming for children, youth, and Elders sharing circle that will include songs, stories, and recreational time together.

Quotes

"The Knowledge Keepers housing complex will provide a safe and dignified place for our Elders to age in their golden years. A place to call their very own."

"Our Elders wish to continue living in the community—being close to their friends and family is important for them."

Pikangikum First Nation Health Authority

"Congratulations to Pikangikum First Nation for the opening of the expanded Knowledge Keepers Elders' Complex. This is a testament to their dedication to enabling Elders to stay close to loved ones within their community while receiving compassionate support that proudly prioritizes their culture."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. We are proud to partner with the Pikangikum First Nation to build new affordable homes that will allow more seniors to stay in their community near their loved ones."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Staff at the facility will support and enhance the care provided by families and loved ones in the community.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has provided more than $6.2 million in support of this project through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI2).

in support of this project through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI2). Indigenous Services Canada invested more than $1.1 million in this project through the ISC Capital Facilities and Maintenance Program (CFMP).

