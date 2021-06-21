MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Maintaining its longstanding commitment to the next generation of entrepreneurs, Quebecor awarded four Pierre Péladeau Bursaries totalling $200,000 on June 4. For 23 years, the Pierre Péladeau Bursaries have enabled university students to translate their business ideas into reality by providing support for the business start-up and development phases. Since the Bursaries were created, a total of $2.5 million has been disbursed to more than 70 start-ups.

"At Quebecor, entrepreneurial spirit is part of our DNA," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We care about encouraging young

people and entrepreneurs. We believe it is important to support the creation and growth of Québec companies that have innovative, sustainable solutions and business models to offer. This is a commitment we have long held and now we are planning to expand it with new entrepreneurship initiatives which will be announced in the near future."

Congratulations to the 2021 Pierre Péladeau Bursary recipients!

See the video about the announcement of the recipients and their projects here.

$100,000 BURSARY - Statera Medical

Frédérik Plourde and Samuel Bourdon, École de technologie supérieure and Polytechnique Montréal

Statera Medical Inc. develops next-generation orthopaedic prostheses for patients suffering from arthrosis or torn muscles who need total shoulder joint replacement. Its Tera-Life implant will enable patients to recover full mobility and reduce the complications caused by currently available protheses.

$50,000 BURSARY - Ethnocare

Louis-Philippe Garneau, Marc-Antoine Malouin-Lizotte and Vincent Breton, Université Laval and HEC Montréal

Ethnocare develops high-performance protheses that use sport technologies to enable amputees to live more active lives. Its first product, the Airstream Liner, features technology that promotes aeration and an adjustment system customized to the user's remaining limb for increased comfort in prothesis use.

$35,000 BURSARY - Ora Médical

Sarah Lambert, Marie-Pier Michaud, Guillaume Jones and Louis St-Pierre, Polytechnique Montréal

Ora Médical's mission is to improve home rehabilitation therapy for disabled children by means of an innovative walking aid with a unique partial weight support technology. The pediatric walker adjusts to the child's level of fatigue and transmits data to the therapist for remote monitoring.

$15,000 BURSARY - Hélis

Samatha Bellamy and Steve Alliance, Université du Québec à Montréal

Hélis wants to use AI to support inclusion in the workplace, reduce inequalities, promote economic growth and provide decent jobs for all. Its Hélis.ai solution can be used to audit a company's diversity profile, analyze recruitment campaigns, detect potential unconscious biases, generate recommendations and track applications.

The 2021 Bursary recipients will be on a special episode of the Sur un 10 cents podcast, which will be released Wednesday on the QUB radio app and website.

Quebecor thanks the members of the 2021 Pierre Péladeau Bursaries jury:

Pierre Laurin , Chair of the Jury

, Chair of the Jury Sylvie Lalande , Vice-Chair of the Board and Lead Director, Quebecor

, Vice-Chair of the Board and Lead Director, Quebecor Pelra Azondekon, Director, Corporate Venture Capital

Jean B. Péladeau, General Manager, Data and Advertising Performance, Quebecor and Videotron

Adam Lapointe , CEO, Soccrent

, CEO, Soccrent Marc Leroux , President, Priorat Capital Inc.

, President, Priorat Capital Inc. Érik Péladeau, President, Publication Alpha inc.

About A Culture of Possibilities, Quebecor's social engagement driver

For more than 70 years, Quebecor has been contributing to Québec's economic, cultural and social vitality and driving change by joining forces with visionaries, creators, cultural workers and the next generation.

Quebecor has deep entrepreneurial roots and strong philanthropic commitments to more than 400 partners and organizations across Québec. It conducts many impactful initiatives for Québec culture, the environment, local entrepreneurs, the community and its employees.

Through its collective efforts, Quebecor plays an active role in building a stronger and more innovative economy, a richer and more diverse culture, and a healthier and more sustainable society.

Let's continue building a proud, prosperous Québec. Together, let's cultivate the possible!

quebecor.com/en/social-engagement

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

