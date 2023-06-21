Nearly $3 million invested to empower the next generation of student entrepreneurs across Québec campuses

MONTREAL, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebecor and asterX are pleased to announce the winners of the 25th edition of the Pierre Péladeau Bursaries, this evening at Le Sommet, an annual entrepreneurship gathering presented by asterX.

Founded in 1998 to support student entrepreneurship, this year's competition awarded five bursaries totalling $200,000 to help propel the ideas of up-and-coming local entrepreneurs even further. This financial assistance, combined with mentorship, is designed to support them in bringing their innovative business projects to fruition.

"The 25th anniversary of the Pierre Péladeau Bursaries is an opportunity to celebrate the inspiring journey and achievements of alumni entrepreneurs of the program over the years. More than 80 start-ups have benefited from these bursaries, created as a tribute to the visionary and great builder that my father was. This commitment reflects Quebecor's desire to actively contribute to the development of start-ups that are shaping the future of Québec and that have the potential to create a more prosperous and sustainable society'', said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

"I am delighted to welcome the Pierre Péladeau Bursary winners to the asterX community, and I look forward to working alongside them. In addition to our support, they will have access to many of Quebecor's resources, including a network of entrepreneurs from whom they can draw inspiration for their future development'', added Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director, asterX. "We hope that this vote of confidence from Quebecor will empower them with further credibility to continue their progress''.

Congratulations to the 2023 Pierre Péladeau Bursaries recipients!

$75,000 bursary – Ferreol Technologies

Félix Lapointe, Jonathan Audet and Étienne Boucher | Université Laval

Ferreol Technologies develops and commercializes innovative materials and technologies that are more efficient and eco-responsible for the manufacturing sector globally. The company's first innovation is an aluminum alloy which, according to some key players in the mining sector, is currently the most resistant in the world.

$50,000 bursary – Sonaro

Kashif Khan and Karina Gasbarrino | Université McGill

Sonaro democratizes cerebrovascular accident (CVA) prevention and ultrasound scan accessibility, by making it easy to perform a high-quality examination in a fraction of the time and cost. The company has developed a 3D vessel reconstruction software, powered by artificial intelligence allowing high-precision diagnosis.

$35,000 bursary – Technologies Modulate

Aymeric Guy, Maxence Coulombe and Louis Marceau | Polytechnique Montréal

Technologies Modulate creates intelligent 3D-printed, ultra-customized corsets to make the treatment of children with scoliosis more accessible. Using an automated design and manufacturing approach, the company generates connected smart corsets that are more comfortable and clinically effective than the existing standard of treatment, and at the same cost.

$25,000 bursary – Géodar

Charles Gauthier and Raphaël Leblanc | École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS)

Géodar manufactures an intelligent sensor for excavators to prevent water and infrastructure damage during construction work. With this device, the company aims to reduce underground infrastructure breakages, make worksites much safer and preserve water resources by avoiding waste.

$15,000 bursary – SysNergie

Félix-Antoine LeBel, Pascal Messier and Louis Pelletier | Université de Sherbrooke

SysNergie develops and manufactures integrated modular lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The developed batteries are high quality and easy to integrate into any type of vehicle, helping to accelerate electrification in Québec and globally.

Discover the path to victory of the winning teams, who stood out from nearly 100 start-ups at the starting line, by watching Jouer pour gagner , a web series that goes behind the scenes of the 2023 competition.

An exceptional panel of judges

Quebecor and asterX would like to highlight the dedication of members of the selection committees for each university, who were called upon to examine many outstanding applications from a wide range of industries. The finalists' applications were then forwarded to Quebecor's Jury, which had the pleasure of selecting five recipients who stood out by virtue of the high potential and degree of innovation of their solution, and their social and environmental impact.

Quebecor and asterX particularly thank the members of Quebecor's Jury for the 2023 edition:

Pierre Laurin , Chair of the Quebecor Jury for the Pierre Péladeau Bursaries, Corporate Director, former Director of HEC Montréal

Pelra Azondekon, Managing Director, asterX and Director, Corporate Venture Capital, Quebecor

Jean B. Péladeau, Vice-President, Operational convergence, Quebecor

Chanel Damphousse , Partner, MacKinnon Bennett & Co (MKB)

Sylvie Lalande, Corporate Director

Adam Lapointe, CEO, Soccrent

Marc Leroux, President, Priorat Capital Inc.

Érik Péladeau, President, Publication Alpha Inc.

About Quebecor's social engagement

For more than 70 years, Quebecor has been contributing to Québec's economic, cultural and social vitality and driving change by joining forces with visionaries, creators, cultural workers and the next generation.

Quebecor has deep entrepreneurial roots and a strong philanthropic commitment to more than 400 partners and organizations across Québec. It actively supports many impactful initiatives for Québec culture, the environment, local entrepreneurs, the community and its employees.

Together, these efforts help empower the community to build a stronger and more innovative economy, a richer and more diverse culture, and a healthier and more sustainable society.

Let's continue building a proud and prosperous Québec. Together, we can cultivate the art of the possible! quebecor.com/en/social-engagement

About asterX

asterX is the corporate venture capital arm of Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B). With a mission to promote a culture of boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, asterX leverages Quebecor's long-standing network and resources to build meaningful relationships and lasting partnerships with entrepreneurs who share its values. asterX furthers the development of innovative solutions that have the potential to create value both within Quebecor's core business segments as well as for our society as a whole. Through the asterX Capital fund, it supports the most promising start-ups from seed to growth stage, providing them access to capital and leading-expertise.

For more information on asterX and the start-ups it supports, visit https://www.asterx.vc/en/ .

