TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, a newly formed premier IT solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand, website, and social media platforms. This milestone marks the beginning of a dynamic era for Pellera, a company driven to empower businesses with transformative IT solutions that fuel growth, innovation, and momentum.

Born from the merger of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, under the ownership of H.I.G Capital, Pellera unites unmatched expertise, bold vision, and trusted partnerships. The brand delivers innovative, advanced solutions across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital infrastructure.

"We are incredibly proud to officially launch the Pellera brand and share our vision for the future with our customers and partners," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera. "This launch represents more than just a name; it's a commitment to being a force for change. At Pellera, we're bringing together deep technical expertise and a collaborative approach to solve our clients' most pressing challenges. We are not just modernizing technology, we are advancing capabilities and creating momentum for businesses across North America."

As part of the brand launch, Pellera has debuted its official website, http://pellera.com/, which serves as a hub for the company's solutions and services. Visitors can explore Pellera's Advise, Implement, and Manage (AIM) methodology and dig deeper into the innovative solutions now at their fingertips. Complementing this digital presence, the company's new social media platforms on LinkedIn and Instagram will foster a vibrant community of IT leaders, featuring event updates, exclusive offers, and thought leadership. Ahead of its season two premiere, Pellera also invites users to experience its refreshed podcast, Edge of IT, where pioneers in technology share behind-the-scenes insights on challenges and breakthroughs shaping the digital ecosystem.

To stay up to date with Pellera, follow the company's LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube or visit https://pellera.com/ to opt in.

About Pellera Technologies

Pellera is where innovation powers progress. By merging the expertise of Converge Technology Solutions and Mainline Information Systems, we deliver unparalleled IT solutions that drive momentum for enterprise clients worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence solutions transforms challenges into opportunities. With our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology, we ensure solutions are tailored to your specific needs, aligning seamlessly with existing systems to drive success without complexity. We don't just keep you moving forward, we help you scale without limits.

At Pellera, momentum builds here—with technology that elevates potential, fosters resilience, and shapes a future where businesses can thrive.

SOURCE Pellera Technologies

For further information contact: Pellera Technologies, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (866) 910-4425