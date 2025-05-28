Converge Technology Solutions Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp., now Pellera Technologies, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Converge on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list. Converge ranks at #32 out of the 500 companies included on this year's list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel. This is Converge's 5th consecutive year on the list.

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

"Converge's recognition on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list reflects the unwavering commitment and ingenuity of our team as we continue to bring innovative IT solutions to our clients," stated Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies, formerly Converge Technology Solutions. "This year marks an exciting chapter for us as we step forward under the Pellera Technologies banner and expand our focus on leading-edge solutions across AI, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and digital infrastructure. We're more committed than ever to delivering exceptional value to our customers and are ready to empower organizations thrive in an evolving technology landscape."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

