Converge Technology Solutions Achieves Premier Reseller Status within the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp., now Pellera Technologies, is pleased to announce its Premier Reseller status in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. Nutanix Premier Resellers are highly qualified partners and trusted advisors who have demonstrated deep expertise in selling and delivering comprehensive Nutanix Cloud Platform solutions. Their extensive product, administration and services competencies allow them to provide exceptional value and support to their customers.

Nutanix's Elevate Partner Program provides partners with a unified program designed to deliver sustainable revenue generating opportunities. With the Elevate Partner Program, Nutanix helps partners reduce business risk and build skills in hybrid multicloud solutions, while providing customers a single platform to run all their apps and data across multiple cloud environments efficiently and cost effectively.

"Partnering with Converge Technology Solutions, now Pellera Technologies, is about shared values, trust, and a mutual goal to take great care of our customers. Their elevation to Premier Reseller status is a reflection of Pellera's commitment to evolve with Nutanix and we're excited about what we can accomplish together," said Christian Goffi, VP of Channels, Americas, Nutanix.

"We're thrilled to be named a Nutanix Premier Reseller Partner and enable our customers with the benefits of our elevated status with Nutanix," said Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies, formerly Converge Technology Solutions. "This recognition reflects the commitment and innovation we bring to our partnerships - working closely with Nutanix, we've unlocked new opportunities to transform how enterprises approach hybrid cloud infrastructure. With Nutanix's cutting-edge solutions and our expertise in delivery and managed services, we're empowering businesses to scale efficiently, simplify operations, and thrive in the digital era."

A Nutanix Premier Reseller partner is the highest competency level in the Elevate Partner Program and is achieved by partners who have invested into Nutanix expertise with deep sales, technical and services delivery competencies who consistently sell the full Nutanix portfolio. With this program Nutanix focuses on investments and tools that enable partners to grow their business as they support customers in adopting hybrid multicloud solutions.

More details on the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program can be found at https://www.nutanix.com/partners.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., now Pellera Technologies, is reimagining the way businesses think about IT—a vision driven by people, for people. Since 2017, we've focused on delivering outcomes-driven solutions that tackle human-centered challenges. As a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, we combine deep expertise, local connections, and global resources to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and workplace transformation, we empower businesses across industries to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve meaningful results. Our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology ensures solutions are tailored to our customers' specific needs, aligning with existing systems to drive success without complexity.

Discover IT reimagined with Converge—where innovation meets people. Learn more at convergetp.com.

