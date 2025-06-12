Converge Technology Solutions Named 2025 Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp., now Pellera Technologies, is pleased to announce it has been named Arctic Wolf Large Solution Provider (LSP) Partner of the Year for 2025. This recognition highlights the company's exceptional leadership in cybersecurity, outstanding service delivery, and commitment to helping mutual customers drive innovation and achieve stronger security outcomes. This is Converge's second year as LSP Partner of the Year, also having taken home the award in 2024.

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognize elite partners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in helping organizations improve their security operations through Arctic Wolf's portfolio of solutions. Now in their eighth year, the honors celebrate top-performing companies that have shown excellence in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service.

"This year's award winners represent the very best of the Arctic Wolf partner community," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "Each of these organizations has demonstrated exceptional commitment to our shared mission to end cyber risk, helping customers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape with confidence and resilience. We're proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate the critical role they play in driving meaningful security outcomes."

"We're thrilled to be named Arctic Wolf's 2025 Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year for the second year running," said Greg Berard, Chief Executive Officer of Pellera Technologies, formerly Converge Technology Solutions. "Our collaboration with Arctic Wolf has consistently driven powerful security outcomes for our clients, and this recognition reflects the impact of our shared commitment. By integrating Arctic Wolf's cutting-edge, evolving platform with our delivery capabilities, we've successfully expanded beyond a traditional reseller motion to offer managed services (MSP) on top of our traditional solutions. As we move into our future as Pellera, we're poised to further redefine cybersecurity standards as we continue investing in innovation and leveraging trusted partnerships like this one."

As organizations worldwide face an increasingly complex threat landscape and a persistent cybersecurity talent shortage, over 10,000 organizations globally now rely on the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform to help end cyber risk. Built on an open-XDR architecture and powered by Alpha AI™ technologies, the Aurora Platform is designed to deliver positive security outcomes at scale. Each week, it ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes over eight trillion security events—transforming overwhelming volumes of data into an average of just one actionable alert per customer per day.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., now Pellera Technologies, is reimagining the way businesses think about IT—a vision driven by people, for people. Since 2017, we've focused on delivering outcomes-driven solutions that tackle human-centered challenges. As a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, we combine deep expertise, local connections, and global resources to deliver industry-leading solutions.

Through advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and workplace transformation, we empower businesses across industries to innovate, streamline operations, and achieve meaningful results. Our AIM (Advise, Implement, Manage) methodology ensures solutions are tailored to our customers' specific needs, aligning with existing systems to drive success without complexity.

Discover IT reimagined with Converge—where innovation meets people. Learn more at convergetp.com.

