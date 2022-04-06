OTTAWA, ON, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, April 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Indigenous Services Canada

Communities—whether they be urban or remote, on reserve or off-reserve—should be places where people and families feel safe and secure.

Many services, such as policing, play an important part in supporting community safety and well-being. However, a proactive holistic approach must also include complementary and Indigenous-led initiatives that offer wraparound support.

That is why today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced that the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative is open to applicants for 2022-2023. This initiative commits $103.8 million over five years to support the implementation of Indigenous-designed projects that support and improve community safety and well-being. First Nations communities and organizations on and off reserves, modern treaty agreement holders, self-government agreement holders, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations, and organizations that serve urban Indigenous individuals and Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are all eligible for funding.

This initiative was also identified as one of several Government of Canada actions to support safe and healthy communities under the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It supports Call for Justice 5.4 by providing support for the self-determination of Indigenous communities to design community safety and wellbeing interventions that suit their needs.

This initiative will support projects that recognize the importance of traditional knowledge and practices and contribute to greater community safety for Indigenous Peoples. Projects may include after-school programs for youth, safe streets and transportation initiatives, land-based activities, and culture and language programming, as well as initiatives to support the safety and well-being of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Interested communities can visit the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative web page to learn more about the program and apply for funding.

"When communities are engaged, connected and supported, they are safer. The Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative supports Indigenous communities in developing programs and services in ways that help their communities stay healthy and safe. I encourage interested communities and organizations to learn more by visiting Indigenous Services Canada's website."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Budget 2021 provided $861 million over five years, beginning in 2021-2022, and $145 million ongoing, to support culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities. This funding included the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative.

over five years, beginning in 2021-2022, and ongoing, to support culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities. This funding included the Pathways to Safe Indigenous Communities Initiative. Indigenous Services Canada is also participating in Public Safety Canada's engagement process to help inform the co-development of federal First Nations police services legislation.

