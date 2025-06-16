Port activity dips and market diversifies strongly amid trade war

MONTREAL, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Speaking this morning at the Canadian Club of Montreal, Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), released the mid-year results for 2025, marked by a complex global economic environment but also by encouraging signs of resilience and diversification. The MPA reported a decrease of 2.16% in total volumes compared to the same period in 2024, offset by solid results in the grain sector and ongoing market diversification. In a climate of economic uncertainty, the Port confirms its ability to adapt and its strategic role in serving Canadian trade.

Resilient performance

Despite the economic slowdown and a slight drop in volumes, several positive signs attest to the vitality and resilience of the markets served by the Port of Montreal.

The container segment posted particularly encouraging performance, up 4% overall in TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Since March, monthly containerized tonnage has exceeded the previous year's monthly average by 14%. Compared to the first two months of the year, volumes jumped 34%.

Bulk traffic also grew strongly, mainly driven by grain. In the past five months,1.95 million tonnes were moved, marking an 16% upswing. This is a record volume, supported by Canada's third-best grain harvest of the century.

International trade in full diversification

As trade tensions cause companies to reassess their export markets, the Port of Montreal is emerging as a crucial lever for diversification. Outflows to China rose 22%, making China the MPA's second-largest trading partner after India, which retained its lead with close to 200,000 tonnes exported since the year began.

Growth was also significantly higher for Spain (+147%), the Netherlands (+11%), Africa (+29%, notably for cocoa imports), and Latin America, with vessels 54% heavier on arrival than in 2024. Volumes to Northern Europe were also higher, climbing 10%.

Specialized products also performed well. Fruit imports soared 29%, aluminum 42%, and the pharmaceutical trade a noteworthy18%.

"In times of economic volatility all over the world, our mission is clearer than ever: provide Canadian trade with stable, efficient and diversified access to international markets. Our growth in trade flow to Asia, Europe and Latin America shows how the Port of Montreal acts as a lever for economic sovereignty, connecting our businesses more than ever to global supply chains," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority.

Growth and attractive appeal

The Port of Montreal's Contrecœur expansion project has reached a turning point. Already receiving broad support from all levels of government, construction of the terminal could begin this year and generate 8,000 jobs during this phase.

An another front, the cruise season at the Port of Montreal continues with 58,000 passengers and crew members expected over the course of 42 operations involving 13 companies and 21 different cruise ships. This is complemented by the river excursion sector, which attracts 100,000+ passengers annually.

