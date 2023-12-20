FORT ERIE, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The goods supporting our economy move over long distances to get to global markets or Canadian consumers. Stronger and more resilient supply chains benefit Canadian consumers through timely and affordable access to the goods they need, and Canadian producers who can reliably deliver their products.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, announced an investment of over $12 million through the National Trade Corridors Fund. The six projects that received funding will improve Canadian supply chain efficiency by alleviating bottlenecks in key corridors.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to:

$5 million to the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority to install non-intrusive inspection technologies for commercial vehicles that will facilitate more efficient processing and reduced wait-times for trucks entering the U.S.

This ongoing commitment emphasizes a dedication to collaborating with stakeholders on essential infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's vital trade corridors.

Quotes

"We're working with partners throughout our supply chain networks to fix bottlenecks and make sure Canadian consumers and producers reap benefits from the efficient transport systems they rely on."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Our trade relationship with the U.S. is vital to strengthening our international trade performance and the prosperity of our middle class. This project will expand fluidity by reducing wait times for trucks entering the U.S. from Canada, including Niagara's multi-modal network that is within a one day's drive of over 44% of North America's annual income."

Vance Badawey

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"St. John's exists because of our harbour. Founded on the fisheries, it remains one of the best fishing ports in the world. Continued investment in infrastructure will help keep it that way."

The Honourable Seamus O'regan

Minister of Labour and Seniors and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

"The Pre-Arrival Readiness Evaluation (PARE) project is an innovative technology solution to expedite Canadian exports at one of Canada's busiest border crossings. Shipments entering the United States will be adjudicated while in transit before they complete the Peace Bridge crossing, thereby minimizing delays and congestion at U.S. customs inspection."

Tim Clutterbuck

Chair, Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority

"Today's announcement highlights the federal government's ongoing commitment to grow Halifax's economy. This important investment will facilitate the acquisition and strategic relocation of ship-to-shore cranes, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and accommodate larger vessels in the Port of Halifax, all while strengthening supply chains."

Andy Fillmore

Member of Parliament for Halifax

"Moray bridge links Vancouver Airport to Metro Vancouver, a crucial link in our supply chain. By investing in understanding how climate change could impact it and how we could make transportation even more fluid, our government is taking action to make our supply chain strong and resilient."

Wilson Miao

Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre

"I am pleased to see that the City of North Bay has been granted $75,000 to conduct this feasibility study to enhance the capacity of North Bay's trade corridor. This funding will ensure that they are able to identify and assess all available options to develop further and improve our local economy. I look forward to seeing this study's positive impact on our community and businesses."

Anthony Rota

Member of Parliament for Nipissing, Timiskaming

"Toronto is a waterfront city. Repairing and upgrading the dock walls at the Port of Toronto supports the vital role of this infrastructure and helps withstand the impact of climate change. I'm delighted that we are providing funding for this important work."

Julie Dabrusin

Member of Parliament for Toronto, Danforth

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

