The Government of Canada supports the revitalization of a landmark cultural and community space for the Francophone community in Northern Ontario

TIMMINS, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cultural and artistic infrastructure is at the heart of our communities. As places of self-expression, creation, gathering and entertainment, they are especially important for official language minority communities, which need tenacity and resilience to survive and flourish in their language. These are the vital strengths that make Canada a unique, diverse and proudly bilingual country.

At a virtual event today, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), announced funding for the reconstruction of the Centre culturel La Ronde in Timmins. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Government of Canada is proud to invest $2.5 million in the reconstruction of the Centre culturel La Ronde, including $1.5 million through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, and $1 million through the Community Spaces Fund.

While visiting Timmins two years ago, Minister Joly stated that the Government of Canada was pitching in to get the reconstruction project underway. Today, thanks to a proposed state-of-the-art building, La Ronde is one step closer to being able to return to full operating capacity.

In addition, the federal government is helping to make the new building a reality by providing nearly $265,000 in funding between now and 2024 for the centre's programmi ng and services. Of this amount, $216,000 will be allocated through the Development of Official Language Communities program, and $48,400 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

Thanks to the hard work of its employees and volunteers, the Centre culturel La Ronde—which faced severe challenges after being partially destroyed by fire in November 2015—has been able to continue offering activities that promote, stimulate and support the Franco-Ontarian language and culture in its community. In doing so, the Centre allows Timmins' Francophones to gather in one place to preserve and develop their identity and culture.

"It is great news that the Timmins community has found the strength and resilience to give La Ronde a new start. Northern Ontario is a historic cultural and artistic hub for Canada's Francophonie, and the Government of Canada is proud to support this Franco-Ontarian talent."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"If artistic creation first takes shape in the world of ideas, then it is within the walls of cultural faciities that artists bring their works to life and connect with their audiences. That is why it's so important for the Government of Canada to fund construction projects, like the Centre culturel La Ronde in Timmins, which enrich their community and make them a part of Canadian cultural history."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Government of Canada's commitment to supporting Francophones across the country is unwavering. By investing in Francophone minority communities, we are reaffirming our vision of a collective future that is bilingual, diverse and promising for everyone."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages) and Member of Parliament (Orléans)

"I welcome the good news about these additional investments from the Government of Canada for cultural infrastructure in Northern Ontario. We know that minority language communities are only as strong as their institutions, so today we are confirming that we are helping build a solid future for Franco-Ontarians."

—Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament (Sudbury)

"After the fire in 2015, we devoted ourselves to imagining an ultra-modern cultural centre for the Franco-Ontarian community in Timmins, and to working together to make that vision a reality. Today, I am absolutely thrilled that this promise is being fulfilled!"

—Lisa Bertrand, General Manager, Centre culturel La Ronde

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future dedicated $67.3 million over five years for educational and cultural infrastructure construction projects in official language minority communities. Part of that amount is earmarked for the Community Spaces Fund.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Community Spaces Fund provides funding to non-profit organizations in official language minority communities wishing to build new spaces to offer community and cultural services and activities in their language. These meeting places, which encourage interaction, contribute to the individual and social development of the community. The creation of these living spaces strengthens the capacity of these organizations and supports community revitalization.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposed an additional $81.8 million over two years to Canadian Heritage, starting in 2021–22, to support the construction, renovation and expansion of the educational and community spaces that serve official language minority communities.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that stage professional arts festivals or performing arts series.

The Centre culturel La Ronde supports and encourages the Francophone community in the Timmins region by organizing and offering community activities focused on cultural development and strengthening Francophone identity.

