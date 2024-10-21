Parliamentary Secretary Jones represents Canada at 2024 Arctic Circle Assembly in Iceland

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Engaging with Arctic leaders and international partners is essential to building a strong, secure, and prosperous future for the North and Arctic. That is why we are working together with partners to address climate change, advance reconciliation, and support sustainable economic development across the Arctic.

This week, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary (PS) to the Minister of Northern Affairs and to the Minister of National Defence (Northern Defence) and Member of Parliament for Labrador, participated in the Arctic Circle Assembly, held in Reykjavík, Iceland. Over three days from October 17 to 19, around 2,000 participants from over 70 countries gathered to discuss the future of the Arctic on the international stage.

PS Jones met with international and Arctic leaders including United States Senator for Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, EU Special Envoy for Arctic Matters Representative, Mme Claude Véron-Réville, and Arctic Economic Council Director, Mads Qvist Frederiksen in support of circumpolar cooperation. During these meetings, PS Jones discussed the challenges and resilience of the North, and reiterated the importance of collaboration amongst Arctic nations.

PS Jones took part in a panel discussion on wildland fires in the Arctic, where she highlighted the devastating impact of recent wildfire seasons on Arctic communities, and praised the strength and determination of the affected communities.

Canada's collaboration with partners at the Arctic Assembly is key to the implementation of the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, as we work across the circumpolar region to build strong, self-reliant communities across the Arctic.

"I am honoured to participate in this important international event and engage with Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders on solutions to the challenges the Arctic faces. Sharing Canada's perspective on these challenges helps us work towards realizing our shared vision for secure, prosperous, and vibrant Arctic and Northern communities."

Yvonne Jones

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and to the Minister of National Defence (Northern Defence) and Member of Parliament for Labrador

Supporting Indigenous leadership and co-developing solutions to climate change, housing and food security in northern communities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis is central to advancing the reconciliation journey and self-determination.

Launched in 2019 and developed with Indigenous representatives and six territorial and provincial governments, Canada's Arctic and Northern Policy Framework is a long-term vision for the Arctic and the North to reflect the priorities and perspectives of Arctic and northern people.

