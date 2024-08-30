CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and ensuring the inclusion of 2SLGBTQI+ communities will create a better future for all Canadians.

Today, in the lead up to Calgary Pride 2024, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Lisa Hepfner, announced over $400,000 for three 2SLGBTQI+ organizations based in Alberta.

Though this funding, the Government of Canada is supporting the following Alberta-based 2SLGBTQI+ organizations to address barriers to equality and strengthen their capacity to improve skills, information, collaboration and tool development:

Calgary Outlink will receive $147,000 for their project Developing Interagency Networks, Community Connections, and Awareness of Services for 2SLGBTQI+ Service Providers . This project aims to establish an interagency network to build stronger capacity of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations and service providers, addressing the current gaps in connection, communication, and collaboration between organizations.

for their project . This project aims to establish an interagency network to build stronger capacity of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations and service providers, addressing the current gaps in connection, communication, and collaboration between organizations. End of the Rainbow Foundation will receive $137,000 for their initiative entitled Promoting Structural Change toward Living Well Together . This project will investigate where gaps in 2SLGBTQI+ services exist in the Calgary region.

for their initiative entitled . This project will investigate where gaps in 2SLGBTQI+ services exist in the region. Pride Calgary Planning Committee will receive up to $157,000 for their Sustainability & Strategy Planning Project. This project will work to improve police relations with 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Calgary . This will include a study about 2SLGBTQ+ individuals and policing practices, a townhall event, and recommendations for enhancing inclusivity.

This funding builds on the foundation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan that was announced two years ago this week, in August 2022. The Action Plan was created to advance the rights and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada. Through this 2SLGBTQI+ community capacity and project funding, the Government of Canada is addressing persistent disparities faced by these communities, and building a safer, more inclusive country.

Quotes

"Two years ago this week, we launched the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. As we celebrate Pride 2024 across the country, the federal government is continuing to work with grassroots organizations to prioritize and sustain 2SLGBTQI+ community action across Canada, end persistent stigma and discrimination, and create and sustain inclusive, vibrant communities. Supporting the innovative work of these three organizations in Alberta brings us one step closer to equality for everyone in Canada."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Calgary's 2SLGBTQI+ grassroots organizations are leading the way when it comes to creating a safer, more diverse city and province. I'm proud that the federal funding being provided to these three organizations ensures we continue to walk the path towards inclusion for all and testifies to our commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the 2SLGBTQI+ community amidst hateful attacks and rising violence."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

Quick facts

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

A 2019 Canadian Health Survey of Children and Youth identified that 77% of sexually and gender diverse youth reported being the target of bullying in the previous year. Not only are sexually and gender diverse youth more likely to be bullied, but their mental health is also often worse than cisgender youth attracted exclusively to a different gender.

Among those aged 15 years and older, 3 in 10 (29.7%) 2SLGBTQ+ people reported their mental health to be fair or poor, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 non-2SLGBTQ+ individuals (9.1%).

2SLGBTQI+ homeless respondents had a greater likelihood of reporting all health challenges than their non-2SLGBTQI+ counterparts. Differences were greatest for learning or cognitive limitations (48% for 2SLGBTQI+ respondents, compared to 31% for non-2SLGBTQI+ ones) and mental health issues (78% for 2SLGBTQI+ respondents, compared to 57% for non-2SLGBTQI+ ones).

Over the past eight years, the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this total, $100 million over five years (2022-27) has supported the implementation of the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan.

Associated links

