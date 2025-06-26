International design competition will result in a conceptual design for the 200-Block of Banff Avenue Redevelopment Project

BANFF, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is pleased to announce the launch of an international design competition, overseen by the Royal Architecture Institute of Canada (RAIC), to develop a new conceptual design for the iconic 200-Block of Banff Avenue in Banff National Park.

Today, Parks Canada announced the beginning of the pre-qualification phase for the architectural design competition after which up to six respondents will be invited to submit conceptual design proposals. The competition will be undertaken in accordance with the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) guidance for competitions in Canada.

To be considered, the conceptual designs must incorporate extensive feedback received by Parks Canada through years-long Indigenous, public, and stakeholder engagement. This project presents a unique opportunity to modernize facilities and open spaces in downtown Banff to welcome national park visitors, encourage connection with the national park, foster a welcoming and vibrant community.

Each successful design proposal will be evaluated by an independent jury composed of recognized design and architecture professionals. The jury will evaluate the proposals and feedback received in further public engagement sessions and then provide a recommendation to Parks Canada.

There will be continued opportunity for the public to provide input on the redevelopment project. Public engagement sessions on the conceptual design proposals will help to inform jury deliberations. Information and updates will be posted on the Let's Talk Mountain Parks website as they become available.

Concluding in Spring 2026, the design competition for the 200-Block Banff Avenue Redevelopment Project will follow established industry standards and protocols and bring professional expertise to the evaluation process to generate world-class conceptual designs for this unique and iconic Canadian landmark.

"The redevelopment of the 200-Block of Banff Avenue is a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and transform an important public space in Banff National Park. Together, we are shaping more than just a space — we are creating a legacy that reflects our shared values and ensures that generations of Canadians and visitors alike can connect with Parks Canada and Banff National Park in meaningful, lasting ways."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Today's announcement of the launch of an international design competition for the 200-Block of Banff Avenue represents a significant step in the redevelopment of this iconic location. This project is particularly important for Parks Canada, given Banff's global visitation and the opportunity it provides to influence visitors from around the world. Parks Canada has actively engaged with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, residents, and Canadians to ensure their voices are heard and prioritized. Working in collaboration with the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, we are committed to creating a space that reflects these diverse perspectives."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"Parks Canada is pleased to launch a competitive design process for the revitalization and redevelopment of the 200-Block of Banff Avenue in collaboration with the Royal Architecture Institute of Canada. The Parks Canada team looks forward to seeing this space in downtown Banff become a vibrant public space for visitors, uplifting exploration, Indigenous stewardship, and connection."

Salman Rasheed

Superintendent, Banff Field Unit

"The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada is proud to collaborate with Parks Canada on this international design competition to reimagine the 200-Block of Banff Avenue. This iconic location in the heart of Banff National Park offers a rare opportunity to elevate public space through design excellence. The RAIC is committed to a fair, open, and inspiring competition process that reflects the voices of Indigenous partners, residents, and visitors alike. We look forward to showcasing innovative concepts that will shape a lasting legacy for this extraordinary Canadian landmark."

Mike Brennan

Chief Executive Officer, Royal Architectural Institute of Canada

Over the last two decades, Parks Canada worked to obtain ten contiguous lots and develop a vision for the 200-Block of Banff Avenue in Banff National Park .

. In 2022, Parks Canada received $8 million in federal funding to proceed with detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public on the vision for the 200-block of Banff Avenue.

in federal funding to proceed with detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and the public on the vision for the 200-block of Banff Avenue. As an internationally recognized symbol of Canada , an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a focal point for western Canada's tourism industry, Banff National Park receives over 4 million visitors annually.

, an integral part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a focal point for western tourism industry, receives over 4 million visitors annually. Established in 1907, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (RAIC) is a not-for-profit, national organization dedicated to representing architects and architecture. The RAIC is the only national voice for excellence in the built environment in Canada focused on providing Canada's architectural community with the tools, resources, and education to elevate their practice.

(RAIC) is a not-for-profit, national organization dedicated to representing architects and architecture. The RAIC is the only national voice for excellence in the built environment in focused on providing architectural community with the tools, resources, and education to elevate their practice. Throughout the design competition, there will be more opportunities for Canadians to share their input. As the initiative moves forward, information and updates will be posted online: www.letstalkmountainparks.ca/200-block-banff-avenue-redevelopment

Contacts: Banff Field Unit Stakeholder Relations, Parks Canada, [email protected]