LOUISBOURG, NS, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Parks Canada in Cape Breton has signed a multi-year agreement with Holland College, Algonquin College, and Willowbank School of Restoration Arts. The agreement will enable students at all three post-secondary institutions to participate in the restoration of the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site. The agreement supports Parks Canada's priorities by helping preserve a nationally significant heritage place while fostering hands-on learning.

Left Image: Caption: Algonquin College Heritage Carpentry students Kyle Cobus and Isabelle Dudzinski install a shutter on a historical building at the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site, under the guidance of Parks Canada staff member Danny MacNeil. Right Image: Caption: Algonquin College Heritage Carpentry student Tristan Webber fastens a bracket to a shutter by hammering a square-head nail at the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Students from the schools have been working on shutters for the fortress after reviewing blueprints and meeting with Parks Canada's lead conservator, gaining hands-on experience in a restoration project. This experience has helped prepare them for careers as skilled tradespeople.

Holland College is located in Prince Edward Island; Algonquin College and Willowbank School of Restoration Arts are both in Ontario. Parks Canada representatives worked with students virtually, with each school's program instructors overseeing the students' work. Several of the students from all three institutions were also able to visit the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site to gain hands-on, in-person experience directly at the site.

Cultural resources are irreplaceable and connect us with the places, persons and events that have shaped history in Canada. Parks Canada is privileged in its role as the steward of outstanding cultural and natural treasures that represent the richness and diversity of Canada.

Quotes

"This is a terrific opportunity for the students, for Parks Canada, and for visitors. Students will gain invaluable hands-on experience in their chosen trade, and their handiwork will be showcased for all who visit the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site. For Parks Canada, it's an opportunity to enhance this national historic site while supporting the next generation of skilled tradespeople."

Cal Martin

Superintendent, Cape Breton Field Unit

"Canada needs more tradespeople, and an agreement such as this provides students with a unique opportunity to gain very specific skills, they will be able to apply in their home communities."

Dr. Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald

President, Holland College

"The skilled trades are essential to Canada's economic success, and this project demonstrates the abilities that Algonquin College graduates provide to employers and communities across the country and beyond. It also shows our students how their skills can be applied to meaningful and purposeful projects that have broader benefits."

Claude Brulé

President and CEO, Algonquin College

"This joint venture with Parks Canada and our fellow colleges aligns perfectly with Willowbank School's mission as an innovative institution, shaping new approaches to the stewardship of historic places and sustainable communities. We're very excited to grow this partnership and for our students to benefit from this unique and significant opportunity."

Katie Houghton

Executive Director, Willowbank School of Restoration Arts

Quick Facts

In 1961, the Government of Canada began a $25 million project aimed at reconstructing approximately one quarter of the original town and fortifications as they were during the 1740s.

began a project aimed at reconstructing approximately one quarter of the original town and fortifications as they were during the 1740s. Almost all buildings at the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site are reconstructions built between the 1960s and 1980s, and many incorporate the original foundations.

Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of cultural and natural heritage places in the world.

administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of cultural and natural heritage places in the world. Parks Canada protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park.

protects a vast network of cultural and natural heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park. Parks Canada is one of the principal cultural resource management organizations in Canada and is the Government of Canada lead for matters and programs related to built and archaeological heritage.

