TULITA, NT, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to creating economic opportunities and benefits for Indigenous communities and protecting naturally and culturally treasured places in Canada, including through the advancement of infrastructure projects and impact and benefit plans.

Left image Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve Office and Culture Centre concept image, front view – north face Credit: Northern Front Studio, office: Whitehorse, Yukon Right image Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve Office and Culture Centre concept image, front view – southwest face Credit: Northern Front Studio, office: Whitehorse, Yukon (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced a $16.5 million investment under Parks Canada's National Park Establishment program to advance construction of a new office and cultural centre for the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve in Northwest Territories. Construction of this landmark building fulfills a commitment in the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve Impact and Benefit Plan, will include a cultural centre exhibition, and will serve as Parks Canada's primary operations base for the park reserve.

The ground-breaking event coincided with Tulita community's annual "Fire Day," which commemorates the devastating 1995 wildfire, also celebrated community collaboration, cultural leadership, and shared stewardship. Indigenous and community members from Tulita and Norman Wells gathered to speak of the cultural and regional significance of this long-anticipated milestone. The office and cultural centre will be a place for connection and cultural discovery, provide a space for community members to gather, facilitate meaningful visitor experiences, welcome Mackenzie River paddlers, and to share the rich history of the Sahtu Dene and Métis. The building will also house Parks Canada's operational facility, where local staff will work to protect, present and celebrate the natural and cultural heritage of Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve.

Investments in infrastructure, like the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve office and culture centre project, benefit the community of Tulita by growing local economic development, boosting the tourism sector, and driving job creation. Infrastructure improvements in the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve will deliver high-quality and meaningful experiences are for visitors and community members alike to connect with and discover the natural and cultural heritage of the Sahtu region and underscores the federal government's commitment to northern communities and Indigenous partners.

Quotes

"Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve is a majestic keystone in the Canada-wide network of protected areas. The government is committed to working in collaboration with Indigenous peoples and local communities to safeguard the rich cultural and natural heritage of this special place. Today marks a major milestone, with the construction of the office and cultural centre now underway. This vibrant, modern space will not only unlock economic opportunities in the region and deliver benefits to Indigenous businesses, it also reflects our shared commitment to protecting the environment. This project is an exciting example of how conservation, economic development, and sustainable design can blend together, and I salute all those who have worked to bring this vision to life."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The government is committed to supporting northern communities across Canada, including the Sahtu Region. Today's groundbreaking is an important next step for the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve. The project will serve as a permanent space for community members to gather and provide a landmark destination to welcome visitors exploring this incredible region. This space will also enhance Parks Canada's operational capacity to protect and present the natural and cultural heritage of this special place with the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve Management Committee."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This is good for the people. Parks Canada has listened to the Elders and the community about what is important. It took time, but this new building shows how we can work together. This is a good day for our community."

Douglas Yallee

Mayor of the Hamlet of Tulita

Quick Facts

Located in the southwestern portion of the Sahtu Settlement, Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve is in the traditional lands of the Shúhtaot'ine (Mountain Dene). Many dedicated people from the Sahtu Dene and Métis of the Tulita District, as well as from the federal and territorial governments, helped create the Park, which was formally established under the Canada National Parks Act in December 2014 .

District, as well as from the federal and territorial governments, helped create the Park, which was formally established under the in . Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve is co-operatively managed by the Sahtu Dene and Métis of the Tulita District and Parks Canada through the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve Management Committee. The management committee consists of representatives from Fort Norman Métis Community, Tulita Land Corporation, Tłegǫ́hłı̨ Got'įnę Government Incorporated, Parks Canada, and the Government of Northwest Territories .

District and Parks Canada through the Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve Management Committee. The management committee consists of representatives from Fort Norman Métis Community, Tulita Land Corporation, Tłegǫ́hłı̨ Got'įnę Government Incorporated, Parks Canada, and the Government of . Nááts'įhch'oh National Park Reserve protects the land around Mount Nááts'įhch'oh. Together with Nahanni National Park Reserve, the Parks protect 86% of the Tehjeh Deé (South Nahanni River) watershed. The Park is an important habitat for grizzly bear, Dall's sheep, mountain goats, woodland caribou, and trumpeter swans. It is a place where wildlife can thrive, and traditional harvesting can continue for future generations.

The construction contract has been formally awarded to Northern Industrial Construction, based in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories , following a competitive solicitation process. The construction and management of the building will provide economic opportunities and benefits to Indigenous communities.

, following a competitive solicitation process. The construction and management of the building will provide economic opportunities and benefits to Indigenous communities. The building design meets energy efficiency standards of the Government's Greening Government Strategy for low carbon emissions and is predicted to deliver an 89% reduction of operational greenhouse gas emissions, as compared to minimum code requirements, over its 40-year life cycle. Parks Canada expects the administrative office space to open in fall 2026 with the cultural centre exhibition expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Related Links

