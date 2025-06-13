The Co-operative Union of Canada was a trailblazer in uniting co-operatives across the country and amplifying their interests on the national stage. Founded in Ontario in 1909 by advocates of the co-operative movement, it was primarily a consumer pressure group before the First World War. In 1944 the CUC convinced the federal government to improve tax changes that would have been damaging to co-operatives. In 1970 it successfully lobbied the federal government to pass the first federal co-operative legislation, the Canada Cooperative Associations Act.

By 1984, the CUC had become a national organization focused on promoting government relations with the co-operative community, coordinating shared interests among co-operatives, leading communication and promotion of co-operative activities, and advancing international co-operative development. This historic designation honours not only the organization's legacy, but the enduring power of co-operatives in building stronger communities in Canada and around the world.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped this country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding of and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

"From its founding in 1909 to its advocacy for landmark legislation, the Co-operative Union of Canada helped shape a more equitable and collaborative Canada. Historic designations reflect Canada's rich and varied history, and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Co-operative Union of Canada and its important contributions to our shared heritage."

"Parks Canada's commemoration of the Co-operative Union of Canada reflects our nation's commitment to honouring the legacy of community-driven organizations that have shaped our history, reinforcing the enduring power of co-operatives in building stronger, more inclusive communities across Canada."

With the goal of giving back to the community in which it operates, a co-operative is an organization owned by its members that share similar economic, cultural and/or social needs.

Founded in 1909 with support from five co-operatives in Ontario and Nova Scotia , the Co-operative Union of Canada was the first national organization to unite and represent Canadian co-operatives.

and , the Co-operative Union of was the first national organization to unite and represent Canadian co-operatives. Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada on the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide.

advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada on the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. To date, more than 2,270 designations have been made nationwide. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a comprehensive and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives.

