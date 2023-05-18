The organization receives $500,000 from CED.

SAINT–FAUSTIN‒LAC–CARRÉ, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is making sure that tourism thrives again and reaches its full potential.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non–repayable contribution of $500,000 for the Parc écotouristique de la MRC des Laurentides.

This CED support will enable the organization to develop and improve its tourism offering by adapting its products to today's context, adopting ecofriendly practices, and positioning itself for the future.

The Parc écotouristique de la MRC des Laurentides manages operations at Parc éco Laurentides, a natural site 1770 hectares in size (intra–municipal public lands) located at Mont–Blanc in the Laurentides region. It develops and promotes this publicly accessible site recognized by the Government of Quebec as representing the Laurentides region's soil, aquatic, wildlife, and plant diversity. It offers a range of outdoor activities, access to bodies of waters, and unique accommodations that showcase its distinctive character.

CED's assistance will focus on the cost of acquiring and installing a play structure; the purchase of a range of outdoor equipment including canoes, paddleboards, fat bikes, and a trolley bus; and the development of new trails, new tourism signage and interpretation panels and tools. Through this project, the organization will diversify its offering in such a way as to attract more tourists visiting Mont–Tremblant and the surrounding area, as well as increase the number of overnight stays, the use of services provided by various businesses, and visits to the park.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The assistance announced today demonstrates our willingness to support the tourism industry and our renewed commitment to Canadian businesses and the people of Canada. CED's funding for the Parc écotouristique de la MRC des Laurentides is excellent news for the Laurentides region and its drawing power! Our government's investments in tourism experiences help ensure we are ready to welcome tourists both from home and from around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Now more than ever, outdoor leisure activities are popular and much sought after. CED's financial assistance has enabled us to make considerable enhancements to the experience at Parc éco Laurentides, as well as to provide access to an immense, unique playground. A gem that combines nature, activities, accommodations, and conveniences."

Marc L'Heureux, Warden of the MRC des Laurentides and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Parc écotouristique de la MRC des Laurentides

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP Today's announcement is part of CED's strategic investments in projects that will ensure the recovery of the tourism sector and contribute to the economy of tomorrow

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

