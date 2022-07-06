Paper Excellence acquisition of Resolute should mean growth and stability for Canadian forestry workers

"Paper Excellence Group's announcement underscores its intention to maintain employment levels as they are and we hope that this will be the case," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor's Quebec Director. "It is important to understand that these are great jobs that support families and communities. We acknowledge this commitment and will continue to represent our members to ensure they are respected."

There remain questions about how this acquisition will impact Unifor members, particularly those facing layoffs at idled Resolute mills in Amos and Baie-Comeau, Quebec.

"We will be watching what this acquisition means for our members after an expected review by the Competition Bureau," said Scott Doherty, Assistant to the National President. "This investment gives the union some confidence that Paper Excellence is committed to Canadian forestry workers, but we need to see what actions they and their subsidiaries take next and whether any adjustments to mill ownership will impact our members in the coming months."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing more than 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 23,000 in the forestry sector. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For English media inquiries or to arrange a phone or online interview, contact National Communications Representative Shelley Amyotte at 902-717-7491 or [email protected]; For French media inquiries or to arrange a phone or online interview, contact National Communications Representative Veronique Figliuzzi at 514-212-6003 or [email protected]