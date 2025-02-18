HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). The new service will operate through the airline's 2025 summer schedule, with up to six-times weekly service beginning May 29, 2025. This will be the first time WestJet operates between Amsterdam and Halifax, contributing to a 97 per cent increase in the airline's transatlantic seat capacity from Nova Scotia, compared to last year.

Pack your bags, Halifax! WestJet launches non-stop service to Amsterdam for summer 2025 (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"WestJet's new service between Halifax and Amsterdam opens the door for record growth in Nova Scotia through vital investment that strengthens connectivity to Europe, furthering tourism and economic opportunities," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, Director of Alliances and Airport Affairs, WestJet. "We're excited to see the stories that will unfold as travellers from both regions connect and discover the unique charm of these vibrant cities."

Route Frequency Start Date Halifax-Amsterdam 6x weekly May 29, 2025 Amsterdam-Halifax 6x weekly May 30, 2025

WestJet's non-stop flight to Amsterdam is just one of many new direct services launching this spring. In 2025, the airline will fly to more transatlantic destinations from YHZ than ever before, offering service to Paris, London, Dublin, Edinburgh and now Amsterdam. WestJet's fulsome summer 2025 schedule is now available at WestJet.com.

"We are very pleased that WestJet will be resuming service at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and we look forward to welcoming the first flight on 30 May. Halifax is an exciting new destination at Schiphol and will be our sixth in Canada. The deployment of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft contributes to our policy to encourage airlines to operate their quietest and cleanest aircraft at Schiphol," said Patricia Vitalis, Executive Director of Operations at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Travel beyond Amsterdam with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Through WestJet's longstanding codeshare agreement with KLM, guests will have convenient access via AMS to multiple cities across Europe. Codesharing on KLM operated flights will provide guests greater access between Canadian and European points for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic with the convenience of a single check-in experience, through checked baggage and the ability to interact with WestJet Rewards throughout.

Additional quotes

"Opening new routes between Nova Scotia and international destinations, such as Amsterdam, is an important way of growing tourism and opening our economy to new markets. We look forward to welcoming more visitors and creating new opportunities for Nova Scotia businesses." said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development, Province of Nova Scotia.

"Strengthening our direct connections to Europe enhances tourism, creates economic opportunities, and makes it easier for our residents and businesses to connect with the world. This new route will bring more visitors to Halifax, support our local economy, and further position our city as a gateway to Atlantic Canada. We look forward to welcoming travelers from Amsterdam and beyond to experience everything Halifax has to offer," Andy Fillmore, Mayor of Halifax.

"We're delighted to welcome WestJet's new non-stop Halifax-Amsterdam service this summer, reconnecting our two cities by air for the first time in thirty years. The strong historical and business ties that exist between the two regions will be further strengthened with this new connection, offering our community exciting new travel opportunities and bringing more visitors to our beautiful region. This service also strengthens our partnership with WestJet and reflects their commitment to increased connectivity between Atlantic Canada and key international destinations," said Marie Manning, VP, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, HIAA

"We are excited to see WestJet expand its international offerings with the launch of nonstop service from Halifax to Amsterdam," says Ross Jefferson, President and CEO of Discover Halifax "This new route strengthens our connection to Europe, making it easier for travelers to experience all that Halifax has to offer."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/westjet

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]