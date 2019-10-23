Pablo Picasso and Emily Carr masterpieces take the Heffel auction stage

An honour for Heffel this season is the inclusion of Emily Carr's exceptionally rare canvas, Street, Alert Bay . When Carr returned in 1911 from her famous trip to France, she made it her life's mission to document BC's coastal First Nations villages. This masterpiece is an important, dramatic and detailed example painted in 1912, and one of the most historically significant works by the artist ever offered for sale.

Pablo Picasso leads the Heffel auction by estimate with the monumental Femme au chapeau. The 1941 oil on canvas is a spectacular depiction of Dora Maar, Picasso's muse and his iconic "Weeping Woman." Consigned from a prominent European collection, the painting has a rich exhibition provenance and history, including an important show in 1956 at the Kootz Gallery in New York, Picasso: First Showing in America, Paintings and Sculptures. Picasso's canvases are among the most sought-after on the international art market, and this quintessential example is sure to thrill collectors.

"Canada has become a leader in the global auction market, and this season we have had the honour of working with a number of prominent international consignors," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "We are thrilled to continue representing Canada on the international stage and promoting beloved Canadian artists to a global audience."

Highlights from the Heffel Fall 2019 Auction

Fresh to the auction market is a rare masterpiece by Emily Carr , depicting a First Nations BC village and painted in 1912. Street, Alert Bay is the first major Carr canvas to come to market in years, and is an exceptional piece of Canadian history (est. $2,000,000 – 3,000,000). Carr's works are currently on display at Whistler's Audain Art Museum in the exhibition Emily Carr : Fresh Seeing .

Heffel Fall 2019 Auction Schedule

To give interested buyers from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection will be previewed in four cities leading up to the live auction:

Calgary : Thursday, October 17 to Saturday, October 19 , 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Calgary (888 4th Avenue SW, Unit 609)

Thursday, October 17 to , 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Calgary (888 4th Avenue SW, Unit 609) Vancouver : Saturday, October 26 to Tuesday, October 29, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

Saturday, October 26 to Tuesday, October 29, 11 am – 6 pm, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : Thursday, November 7 to Saturday, November 9, 11 am – 6 pm, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

Thursday, November 7 to Saturday, November 9, 11 am – 6 pm, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest) Toronto : Friday, November 15 to Tuesday, November 19, 10 am – 6 pm and Wednesday, November 20 , 10 am – 1 pm , Design Exchange (Exhibition Hall, 234 Bay Street)

The two-session live auction will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at Design Exchange (The Historic Trading Floor, 234 Bay Street, Toronto):

5:00 pm ET — Post-War & Contemporary Art

7:00 pm ET — Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art

For details on the previews and live auction, and to access the online catalogues, please visit www.heffel.com .

