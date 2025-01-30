Over $19M to strengthen exporting among Quebec businesses

Minister Martinez Ferrada announces renewed support for regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX).

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

In an increasingly competitive global economy, Quebec businesses must improve their capacity to export in order to increase their competitiveness and productivity. The ORPEX organizations are valuable allies for entrepreneurs who wish to launch into foreign markets and must adapt to ever‑changing markets. The local frontline services they offer to Quebec SMEs, along with personalized guidance, information on export markets and connections with key individuals, contribute greatly to their success.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, today reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to support Quebec's ORPEX organizations for three years (2024-2027) with enhanced non-repayable contributions totalling up to $19.7M.

This announcement took place during a roundtable with the Minister and economic stakeholders from Quebec that also involved the participation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne. This discussion focused on the importance of protecting the economy in Montréal and across all Quebec regions in the face of U.S. tariff threats.

The amount announced includes funding for Commerce International Québec, the ORPEX association, to ensure its role in coordinating interventions so that the sums invested bring spin-offs for all Quebec regions. This support is that much more important in today's context as it will make it possible to help businesses that want to export, innovate and diversify their markets to pursue growth.

Out of these contributions, $16.1M will serve to boost export activities and $3.6M will be used to assist and supervise innovation projects by growing SMEs and to foster support for foreign direct investment.

The ORPEX organizations help businesses that do not yet export or that wish to export to new markets to, among other things:

take advantage of new market opportunities and acquire knowledge on developing international markets;

answer all questions on exporting and find good resources in the areas of customs, regulations, certifications, etc.;

better understand their capacity to export;

develop an export plan including an action plan to enter foreign markets; and

obtain personalized guidance based on the business's needs.

The list of ORPEX organizations can be found below.

Businesses and organizations are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, resilient economy.

Quotes

"To succeed, businesses need more stability and, in today's uncertain international context, this support from our government makes it possible to help position our businesses on international markets. The assistance for the ORPEX organizations aligns perfectly with our plan to grow and protect the Quebec and Canadian economy. By emphasizing the importance of developing export markets, this funding will give Quebec businesses tools to position themselves at an advantage, especially in today's context."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"A strong, proud country gives its businesses the means to conquer new markets and to gain a profile on the world stage. By supporting the ORPEX organizations, we are helping Quebec SMEs export more, innovate better and grow faster. To showcase Quebec on the international scene is to invest in our shared prosperity!"

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Commerce International Québec applauds this funding announcement, which could not come at a better time. The great period of uncertainty our businesses are currently experiencing reminds us of the importance of focusing on diversifying our export markets. Developing a single new market can significantly increase the average value of a business's exports by up to fivefold. Thanks to CED's support, the ORPEX organizations will have the latitude they need to continue to guide businesses in achieving their targets, including by making the obstacles they face in exporting less intense and by helping them achieve success in their steps to export."

Nadine Brassard, President, Commerce International Québec

Quick facts

The objectives of the ORPEX organizations are, among other things, to raise awareness among Quebec businesses of the growth potential exporting represents and then to guide them in conquering and diversifying foreign markets.

businesses of the growth potential exporting represents and then to guide them in conquering and diversifying foreign markets. Funding has been provided under CED's Regional Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED works complementarily with the Government of Quebec to support the regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX) that guide SMEs in their commercialization activities abroad.

to support the regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX) that guide SMEs in their commercialization activities abroad. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

List of ORPEX organizations

Abitibi-Témiscamingue:

Bas-Saint-Laurent:

Centre-du-Québec, Estrie and Mauricie:

Chaudière-Appalaches:

Côte-Nord:

Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine:

Lanaudière:

Laurentides:

Laval:

Montérégie:

Montréal:

Outaouais:

Québec:

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean:

ORPEX association

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Mohammad Hussain, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Email: [email protected]