Statistics Canada data shows largest three-year reduction in Canadian history

MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, with Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, today highlighted the results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey. The survey found that over 1 million Canadians have been lifted out of poverty since 2015, and that the poverty rate in Canada continues its downward trend.

The results of the survey show that more Canadians than ever are joining the middle class. Thanks to programs like the Canada Child Benefit, the increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the middle class tax cut, Canadians have more money in their pockets. The release shows a significant reduction in poverty in Canada, representing the largest three-year reduction in Canadian history.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to growing the middle class and helping those working hard to join it. The results of the 2018 Canadian Income Survey are further proof that our plan is working. However, we know there is much more to do. That is why we will keep working hard to reduce poverty and make sure that every Canadian has a real and fair chance to succeed."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Poverty continues to decline in our country. Beyond the numbers, it is young people, seniors, newcomers, people living with disabilities and indigenous people, among others, who are seeing their standard of living improve, here in Laurier–Sainte-Marie and elsewhere in Canada. Our Government will continue to help vulnerable families and individuals, and to ensure that children get the best possible start in life. "

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

"I am very pleased that our government has lifted many families in Hochelaga and East Montreal out of poverty, given that this region is particularly affected by many social challenges: lower life expectancy, food insecurity and difficulty finding affordable housing. Our government will continue to work hard to improve people's lives. "

– Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

Quick Facts

Since 2015, 182,000 people have been lifted out of poverty in the city of Montréal, including 60,000 children.

Since 2015, poverty rates have decreased in all 10 provinces. Since 2017, poverty has decreased in Nova Scotia by 2.5 percentage points, by 1.8 percentage points in New Brunswick , by 1.4 percentage points in British Columbia and by 1.1 percentage points in Quebec .

by 2.5 percentage points, by 1.8 percentage points in , by 1.4 percentage points in and by 1.1 percentage points in . Over 1 million Canadians have been lifted out of poverty, including 334,000 children and 73,000 seniors.

This is the second release of Canadian Income Survey data since the Government of Canada launched Opportunity for All – Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy in 2018 which targets a 50% reduction by 2030, relative to 2015 levels.

launched Opportunity for All – First Poverty Reduction Strategy in 2018 which targets a 50% reduction by 2030, relative to 2015 levels. The Poverty Reduction Strategy's targets are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty.

Associated Links

2018 Canadian Income Survey

Opportunity for All – Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy

Follow us on Twitter



SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Jessica Eritou, Communications Assistant, Office of the Hon. Ahmed Hussen, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

