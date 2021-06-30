The Trois-Rivières business specializing in the manufacturing of air treatment systems will be able to count on a $375,000 investment from the Government of Canada to boost productivity, create eight new positions and continue to grow.

The Mauricie region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations that help to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need our support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, today announced $375,000 in financial support to Germain et Frère on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED.

Germain et Frère has been specializing in the design, manufacturing and installation of building ventilation systems and industrial procedures for heavy industry for more than 100 years. This repayable contribution will allow it to acquire production equipment, in particular a laser cutting table, a digital press brake and an overhead crane system.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"From the start of the pandemic, we have been there for the people of Trois-Rivières and to protect their jobs. By investing in Germain et Frère's talent today, we are confirming that we will continue to be there to help local families recover from the pandemic and to create good jobs as part of the economic recovery."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Community prosperity is a priority for the Government of Canada. That is why CED is supporting small and medium-sized businesses in their efforts to enhance their productivity, develop new products or improve their existing products and services. Germain et Frère is a major contributor to Trois-Rivières' economic vitality, and the success of its project will reverberate throughout the entire region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good–quality jobs is at the core of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to Germain et Frère, a business whose success is raising the profile not just of the Mauricie region but of the entire Canadian economy as well. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

