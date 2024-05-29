Organizations invited to apply for funding under the National AccessAbility Week call for proposals to promote accessibility and disability inclusion

GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves to fully participate in a country that is free of physical, societal and attitudinal barriers. The Government of Canada is committed to invest and support community projects that help remove barriers to accessibility, increase disability inclusion, and provide greater opportunities for persons with disabilities across every province and territory.

Today, as part of National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) 2024, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera, launched a new call for proposals (CFP) under the Accessible Canada Fund – NAAW stream of the Social Development Partnerships Program – Disability component (SDPP-D).

Under this new CFP, up to $2 million over two years is available to support up to 20 projects that will help:

improve understanding and knowledge among Canadians about accessibility and disability inclusion, including through NAAW activities taking place in 2025 and 2026;

reduce stigma and attitudinal barriers towards persons with disabilities; and,

share best practices and lessons learned within the disability community on NAAW activities, to help support the broader culture change objectives of the Accessible Canada Act.

The Minister also announced that 12 organizations across the country received approximately $1.5 million in funding over two years as a result of the 2022 call for proposals under the same program.

The Accessible Canada Fund under the SDPP-D, supports the goal set by the Accessible Canada Act of building a country, free of physical, societal and attitudinal barriers, as well as the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, the Government's blueprint for change to make Canada more inclusive for persons with disabilities.

"In the spirit of "Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All", this year's theme for National AccessAbility Week, our government will continue to support actions and initiatives across the country that contribute to remove barriers to accessibility. Through the Accessible Canada Fund, we are partnering with key frontline organizations who are making a difference on the ground and leading the way on building an accessible and inclusive Canada for everyone."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

According to the latest 2022 Canada Survey on Disability, 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 8 million persons—report as having at least one disability.

National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) 2024, runs from May 26 to June 1 , and is a nationwide week of recognition that celebrates the many social, economic, and cultural achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for NAAW 2024 is: "Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All".

, and is a nationwide week of recognition that celebrates the many social, economic, and cultural achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for NAAW 2024 is: "Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All". The Accessible Canada Fund – NAAW stream under SDPP-D provides grant funding to projects that raise awareness of the importance of accessibility and disability inclusion in different sectors, workplaces and communities across Canada .

. Under this new CFP, eligible organizations have until July 17, 2024 , at 3 p.m. (EDT) to apply for funding by going to the Accessible Canada Fund – NAAW stream webpage and accessing the Application for Funding Form and instructions.

, at to apply for funding by going to the Accessible Canada Fund – NAAW stream webpage and accessing the Application for Funding Form and instructions. Through targeted investments such as the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, the Government continues to deliver foundational support to persons with disabilities. Budget 2024 proposes key measures to support persons with disabilities including investments to: launch a new Canada Disability Benefit; expand the disability supports deduction; ensure access to essential drugs and medical devices; create a new Youth Mental Health Fund; and improve recruitment and assessment processes for persons with disabilities through the Federal Internship Program for Canadians with Disabilities.

Organizations funded under the 2022-2024 Accessible Canada Fund - National Accessibility Week stream call for proposals:

Alberta

John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights – (funding amount: $100,000)

Northern Alberta Institute of Technology – (funding amount: $100,000)

British Columbia

Mainland Community Services Society – (funding amount: $99,600)

Manitoba

MLPD – Manitoba League of Persons with Disabilities Inc. – (funding amount: $134,332)

New Brunswick

Vie Autonome Péninsule Acadienne Inc. – (funding amount: $99,828)

Nova Scotia

reachability Association – (funding amount: $94,894)

Nunavut

Nunavummi Disabilities Makinnasuaqtiit Society – (funding amount: $200,000)

Ontario

Canadian Council on Rehabilitation and Work – (funding amount: $190,556)

YMCA Canada – (funding amount: $97,094)

Prince Edward Island

PEI Council of People with Disabilities (also known as ResourceAbilities) – (funding amount: $96,804)

Quebec

Native Women's Association of Canada – (funding amount: $173,914)

Saskatchewan

Inclusion Saskatchewan . – (funding amount: $100,000)

