TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 27, 2024, families, libraries and literacy groups will host events across the country to celebrate 25 years of Family Literacy Day, an annual initiative that aims to encourage reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.

As an ode to the anniversary, this year's theme is "Let's have a family party!", which encourages families to come together and celebrate by having a party. When it comes to having a party, the possibilities for learning are endless. From making food to singing songs and playing games together, there are many opportunities to improve your family's literacy skills – and it's fun when you do it together!

"Back in 1999, during the inaugural year of Family Literacy Day, we never could have imagined that 25 years later the initiative would have spread this far and wide. We thank everyone who has participated in Family Literacy Day over the years for helping spread awareness of the importance of family literacy," says Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "We're encouraging families and groups across the country to help celebrate 25 years of Family Literacy Day by throwing a family party of their own. Learning as a family not only helps to build strong literacy skills for both adults and children, but it also strengthens family bonds and ties."

Award-winning Canadian author and modeling clay illustrator Barbara Reid is once again the Honorary Chair of Family Literacy Day. Reid will be hosting a virtual event for families across the country on January 25 that will include a demonstration on how to use clay to create a picture. Families and community organizations can register for the free event here.

"I'm so thrilled to be partnering with ABC Life Literacy Canada again to celebrate 25 years of Family Literacy Day," says Reid. "As an author, literacy is close to my heart, and I hope that by helping to promote this important initiative we can continue to celebrate another 25+ years of success."

For those who want to take part in Family Literacy Day, here are a few of the events taking place across the country:

St. Albert Further Education in St. Albert, AB is hosting a day filled with the joy of reading, learning, and bonding.





Foundations Learning in Saskatoon, SK is launching an event called Stories & Stepping Stones. There will be special guests, free books, activities, prizes and more!





Portage la Prairie Regional Library in Portage la Prairie, MB is hosting a special storytime with the city's Mayor.





Guelph Public Library in Guelph, ON is celebrating with an interactive musical performance for families of all ages.





Milton Public Library in Milton, ON is hosting an event with children's author and entertainer, Lana Button.





The Learning Force in Toronto, ON is inviting families to meet local education leaders and engage in playful games to boost focus and literacy skills.





Pointe-Claire Public Library in Pointe-Claire, QC is hosting a Reading Challenge and other activities, along with craft and storytime events.





Guysborough Adult Learning Association in Queensport, NS is hosting a Family Game Night at the Queensport Fire Hall.





in is hosting a Family Game Night at the Fire Hall. A.C. Hunter Children's Library in St. John's, NL is inviting families with children aged 3 to 10 to enjoy stories, activities, and an information session on the Canada Learning Bond for caregivers.

For more information about Family Literacy Day, to access free resources or to find an event in your community, visit FamilyLiteracyDay.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning by developing and supporting the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills. For more information on family literacy and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

