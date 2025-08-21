TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - ABC Life Literacy Canada is delighted to announce the recipients of the 2025 Canada Life Literacy Innovation Award (LIA), which recognizes innovative adult literacy programs across Canada.

Taking home the top award this year is the Calgary Immigrant Women's Association, based in Calgary, Alberta. They will receive $20,000 to support the continued delivery and growth of their program. Two additional organizations have been recognized with honourable mentions (KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation from Stouffville, ON and The Literacy Circle Society from Victoria, BC), each receiving $10,000 in funding.

All three winning programs demonstrated measurable impact, originality and serve as adaptable models for other literacy groups across the country.

"We received many impressive submissions this year, but these three organizations stood out for their innovative approaches and real-world outcomes," said Alison Howard, Executive Director of ABC Life Literacy Canada. "Thanks to the continued support of Canada Life, this award helps us spotlight adult literacy programs that are not only changing individual lives but also strengthening the broader literacy landscape."

Since its inception in 2012, 62 LIAs have been awarded to literacy organizations across the country (14 top awards and 48 honourable mention awards), representing over half a million dollars in funding for the field.

"Investing in literacy is more than just an investment in reading and writing – it's about building connection and fostering understanding amongst each other," says Stephanie Halligan, Director, Community Relations, Canada Life. "We're proud to support ABC Life Literacy Canada and the recipients of the Canada Life Literacy Innovation Award to build strong and thriving communities, where everyone has a chance to succeed."

The Calgary Immigrant Women's Association will be formally recognized during a virtual ceremony in October. The event will include an award presentation and a moderated discussion highlighting all three 2025 LIA winners as leaders in the adult literacy sector. Register for the virtual event.

TOP WINNER, receiving $20,000

Calgary Immigrant Women's Association, Calgary, AB

Program: Pebbles in the Sand

Pebbles in the Sand is a one-of-a-kind English language and life skills program for immigrant and refugee women in Calgary with fewer than seven years of formal education. Launched in 1999, it addresses a critical gap by serving women often excluded from mainstream language training due to low literacy levels. This trauma-informed, culturally responsive program integrates English instruction with life skills, digital and family literacy, health education, and community resource navigation. It also provides personalized support such as one-on-one mentorship, first-language assistance, monthly field trips, and help with childcare and transportation, removing key barriers to participation. Classes are held in familiar, accessible community locations, creating a welcoming environment where women can build confidence and adapt to life in Canada.

HONOURABLE MENTION WINNERS, receiving $10,000 each

KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation, Stouffville, ON

Program: Project KnowledgeNet

Project KnowledgeNet is an experiential cybersafety education program tailored for older adults. Built around realistic phishing simulations, the program helps participants learn to recognize and respond to common online scams. After each simulation, participants receive a personalized follow-up based on their interaction, weekly educational emails offering practical security tips, and access to an online discussion group. The program was developed in response to the growing number of cyber scams targeting seniors and the lack of preventative education designed for their needs. Project KnowledgeNet fills this gap with scenario-based learning that mirrors real-world threats and builds skills over time. Participants report feeling more confident, empowered, and better able to protect themselves and their families.

The Literacy Circle Society, Victoria, BC

Program: Learning for Life

Learning for Life is a literacy program created for Indigenous Elders, Residential and Day School Survivors, and Intergenerational Survivors. Each session begins with a shared meal, followed by learner-led instruction in reading, writing, storytelling, and basic math, tailored to each participant's needs in a supportive group setting. Every learner is paired with a dedicated Learner Advocate who helps with logistics like transportation and addresses broader challenges such as housing or healthcare. Co-designed by Indigenous advisors and Settler allies, the program responds to a vital need. Many Survivors were denied education and carry trauma that makes traditional classrooms inaccessible. Learning for Life offers a safe, culturally responsive alternative that supports healing, skill-building, and reconnection to community.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada® is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work. For more information about literacy in Canada and ABC Life Literacy Canada's programs, visit abclifeliteracy.ca.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

