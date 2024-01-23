Milk's favourite cookie unveils OREO Space Dunk and gives Canadians a chance to lift off with OREO like never before in Zero Gravity

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 The OREO brand is kicking off the year with some otherworldly news. Starting mid-February, OREO Space Dunk cookies will be landing on Earth for a limited time only.

OREO Space Dunk pack travelling 120,000 feet up in space The limited-edition OREO Space Dunk cookies (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.) OREO Space Dunk cookies each feature one of five galactic design cut-outs (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

A giant leap for cookie kind, OREO fans can expect a cookie so (inter)stellar, it is stuf'd with layers of blue and magenta "cosmic creme" with a marshmallow flavour and infused with popping candies that create a supernova-like bursting sensation with each bite. For the first time, the chocolate cookies each feature one of five galactic design cut-outs.

These limited time OREO Space Dunk cookies are so out-of-this-world, one of our packs even took a journey to space 120,000 feet up where footage was captured to mark the flight. To give OREO cookie fans in Canada a similar weightlessness experience, they will have the chance to WIN a once in a lifetime Zero Gravity Experience with Zero-G where they can float, flip and soar as if they are in space – just like OREO Space Dunk.

"With over 110 years of history, OREO continues to show up in cultural moments and give fans new, unexpected ways to live our brand purpose and stay playful", said Lexie Lubov, Brand Manager OREO. "That's why we're launching a first-of-its kind OREO cookie that not only gives Canadians a 'taste' of space, but also comes with a chance to experience Zero Gravity".

Starting February 15th, OREO cookie fans in Canada can enter for a chance to WIN the Zero Gravity Experience as well as instant OREO branded space-themed prizes at www.OREOLIFTOFF.ca or by scanning the QR code on each OREO Space Dunk pack.

OREO Space Dunk will hit shelves at participating retailers across Canada starting mid-February and will be available for a limited time only.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of Canada (age of majority). Closes May 31/24 (11:59:59 p.m. ET). Enter online and full rules at: www.OREOLIFTOFF.ca. One (1) Grand Prize consisting of a Zero Gravity flight experience, (ARV CDN $30,000); and 30 Instant Win OREO branded space themed prizes, (ARV CDN $250) available to be won. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. Skill-testing question required.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is the world's favourite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, visit www.snackworks.ca.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact: Katie Thomas, [email protected]