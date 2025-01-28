OREO Launches Cakesters in Canada with Limited-Time Cake Shop in Toronto

In partnership with Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander, the playful 'Willy Good Cake Shop', will serve free OREO Cakesters from January 28-31

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The wait is over! OREO is bringing the highly anticipated and long-awaited OREO Cakesters to Canada. A deliciously soft twist on the classic OREO cookie, OREO lovers in Canada can finally enjoy the indulgence of OREO Cakesters creme filling sandwiched between two soft-baked cakes.

OREO Cakesters are now available in Canada. A deliciously soft twist on the classic OREO cookie. (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.) In partnership with Toronto Maple Leafs player, William Nylander, OREO will open its doors to ‘Willy Good Cake Shop’ in Toronto. (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

In partnership with William Nylander, the Toronto Maple Leafs player with some of the 'softest hands' on the ice, OREO will open its doors to a playful cake shop in Toronto, exclusively offering OREO Cakesters for free for a limited time only, while supplies last. The campaign video is available here.

Located in Toronto's Union Station from Tuesday, January 28 until Friday, January 31, Willy Good Cake Shop will be a haven for passionate OREO cookie lovers and Toronto Maple Leafs fans alike. For a limited time, fans are invited to enjoy a free sample of the new soft-baked treat, participate in branded photo opportunities, and have a chance to win* prizes including Toronto Maple Leafs tickets and limited-edition Willy Good Cake Shop merchandise.

"OREO fans have patiently waited for OREO Cakesters to come to Canada and we're so excited to finally bring this indulgent soft-baked experience to Canadians," said Chantal Butler, VP of Marketing, Mondelēz Canada. "The playful connection between the deliciously soft OREO Cakesters in partnership with 'soft hands' William Nylander to bring to life Willy Good Cake Shop makes this launch truly special."

This partnership is part of the brand's multi-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs announced in September 2024.

"The Maple Leafs and OREO partnership is rooted in creating unique experiences for fans and consumers, so we are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind cake shop to the city this week," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "With the help of William Nylander, we look forward to giving Torontonians the opportunity to engage with two fan-favourite brands in a special way just steps away from the home of the Maple Leafs."

OREO Cakesters are now available in two delicious flavours, Original and Golden, at participating retailers across Canada. Each box of OREO Cakesters contains five packs of two cakes – making them an easy to pack snack that's fun to share for home or on-the-go enjoyment.

Willy Good Cake Shop Hours

Tuesday, January 28 - Thursday, January 30 from 8am-7pm ET

from Friday, January 31 from 8am-5pm ET

Located at Union Station, 65 Front Street W. Toronto, ON (Front Street Promenade).

*Must be 13+ and a Canadian resident (excluding Quebec). No purchase necessary. Contest closes Jan 31, 2025. There are 3,000 entries available per day between Jan 28-31. Prizes to be won each day: (i) 1 pair of Leafs tickets, incl. alumni meet/greet (odds: 1 in 3,000), approx. value $5,500; (ii) 300 Oreo and Leafs merchandise (odds: 1 in 10), approx. value between $20 and $300. Correct answer to skill testing question required. Official rules available on site. Limit of one sample/contest entry per person per day.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is WORLD'S FAVOURITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/oreocanada1, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO_Canada.

SOURCE Mondelez International, Inc.

Media Contacts: Brianna Eshraghi, Mondelez Canada, [email protected]; Victoria Malisani, MLSE, [email protected]