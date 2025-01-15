Quinn Hughes, Zach Hyman, William Nylander and Nick Suzuki, along with PWHL stars and Olympians Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin will help deliver $200,000 in new hockey equipment grants to fans and communities across Canada

Exciting program marks the beginning of multiyear Canadian partnership between Mondelez Canada Inc. and the National Hockey League Players' Association

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Hockey League Players' Association and OREO today announced the launch of the 'OREO Stay Playful For All' program, which will see $200,000 in new hockey equipment grants from NHLPA Goals & Dreams delivered across Canada. The program marks the beginning of a multiyear partnership between the NHLPA and Mondelez Canada Inc., the parent company to the iconic OREO brand.

Quinn Hughes, Zach Hyman, William Nylander and Nick Suzuki, along with PWHL stars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin are ambassadors of the 'OREO Stay Playful For All,' program playing an active role in boosting the reach of the program on their social media channels and encouraging fans and youth hockey organizations to share their stories on what 'Stay Playful' means to them. The program will also be prominently featured in retail displays in stores across the country to help boost reach and encourage fans to participate.

"A core value of OREO is staying playful and the power of play, which is why we're thrilled to partner with NHLPA and some of hockey's top pros to help make the sport more accessible to youth and keep play alive in communities across Canada," said Chantal Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, Mondelez Canada Inc. "Through this program, our goal is to remove the barriers that often prevent access to the game Canadians love and give more kids the opportunity to experience the joy of hockey."

By partnering with NHLPA Goals & Dreams, Team OREO will select 14 recipients and will offer new hockey equipment grants valued between $10,000 to $25,000 to youth hockey organizations in communities that need it most. The 'OREO Stay Playful For All' program are accepting applications across Canada from January 6 to March 15, with grant recipients selected in two phases: phase one began on January 6 and will end on February 7, and phase two begins on February 8 and ends on March 15. For more information, please visit: www.oreoplayful.ca.

"The NHLPA is thrilled to partner with OREO on the 'OREO Stay Playful For All' campaign," said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director, Sponsorship & Player Marketing. "For 25 years through our NHLPA Goals & Dreams program, the Players have been giving back to grassroots hockey initiatives around the world. This campaign brought out the fun personalities of Nick, Quinn, William and Zach, and through this partnership with OREO even more Canadians will get the chance to play the sport of hockey through $200,000 in new equipment donations across Canada."

'OREO Stay Playful For All' coincides with the 25th anniversary of NHLPA Goals & Dreams, which began in 1999 as a way for NHL players to give back to the game they love. Over the last 25 years, NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs in 40 countries around the world with the continued focus on giving children the opportunity to play hockey.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association:

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 40 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com .

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About Mondelēz International:

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Halls and Sour Patch Kids candy. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com

SOURCE Mondelez International, Inc.