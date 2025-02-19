TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Mondelēz International today announced the appointment of Naniss Gadel-Rab as President, Mondelez Canada Inc., effective March 3, 2025, succeeding Karla Schlieper, who will be leaving the organization in early March.

Naniss Gadel-Rab (CNW Group/Mondelez International, Inc.)

Drawing on more than two decades of leadership roles in Supply Chain, Sales, Strategy, Marketing and Ecommerce spanning nine countries across three continents, Naniss brings a wealth of diverse experiences and a multifaceted perspective. Most recently she led the Foods portfolio of Unilever Canada delivering one of the fastest growing businesses globally while doubling down on the digital and social transformation with Canadian consumers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Naniss to Mondelez Canada," said Gustavo Valle, Executive Vice President and President, North America for Mondelēz International. "Her passion for people and culture, paired with strong business acumen makes Naniss the right person to lead the Canada business in its next phase to deliver our strategic priorities on our path to Vision 2030."

"We also want to thank Karla Schlieper for her leadership in Canada since 2022 where she transformed the Canadian business and fostered a culture of growth, collaboration and accountability, which will set the foundation for continued success" added Valle.

Mondelez Canada has a strong economic footprint in Canada, executing a strong snacking vision and drive to be a preferred partner to customers. The organization is proud to be Canada's number one cookie and cracker manufacturer, making some of Canada's favourite brands. In addition, the organization has prioritized employee engagement and was recognized as a top employer and Great Place to Work®.

About Mondelēz International:

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Halls and Sour Patch Kids candy. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

