Skip Announces 2025 Winners of The Food Industry Award, Celebrating Canada's Leading Women

Through the Food Industry Award, Skip honours the women redefining leadership in Canada's food industry and inspiring the next generation of changemakers.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, in partnership with the Women's Executive Network (WXN), is proud to announce the 2025 winners of The Food Industry Award presented by Skip, as part of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards.

Now in its second year, the award recognizes women driving change across Canada's food landscape – from chefs and restaurateurs to entrepreneurs – celebrating their leadership, innovation, and impact.

As a company built by and for Canadian communities, Skip is committed to supporting local restaurants and food entrepreneurs. We know the food industry isn't static – it's one of the most innovative, resilient, and essential sectors in Canada. We recognize that providing a platform to support the success of women leaders and entrepreneurs – inside our own walls and in this space – is critical.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this year's Food Industry Award winners," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President of Communications and Government Relations at Skip. "This award is an extension of our commitment to giving back to our communities and striving to be an organization that develops and champions strong female leadership at all levels. These women are redefining leadership in food and hospitality while creating lasting change in their communities. It's inspiring to see how this award is quickly becoming a platform for showcasing the diverse voices transforming Canada's food industry."

Building Community Through Food

Adebola Esan founded and owns Calgary's Flavours Restaurant, creating a gathering place where West African cuisine and culture thrive.

"Food connects people in ways words can't," says Esan. "Sharing my heritage at the table reminds me that every dish tells a story worth celebrating," says Esan.

Katrina Langley grew Tide & Vine Oyster House from a food truck into a Niagara favourite, rooted in teamwork and sustainable seafood.

"We started small, but passion, persistence, and community have helped us realize the dream we set out to build -- and that continues to carry us further than we ever could have imagined," says Langley.

Leading with Creativity

Ashley Kosowan, Co-Founder of Jenna Rae Cakes, transformed a single bakery into a national brand through artistry, unique product development, and a deep belief that joy belongs at the heart of every creation.

"Our work has always been about spreading joy," notes Kosowan. "Seeing how something simple, like a cake, can bring people together is what keeps me inspired."

Inspiring Leadership

Kathryn Chayka, CEO of JKC Restaurants, oversees 75+ Wendy's and Tim Hortons locations globally and credits her success to empowering teams.

"Strong teams create strong results -- this recognition reflects the dedication of everyone who's been part of our journey," says Chayka.

Kristen Kayfish, District Manager of Costa Vida Canada, led her teams across four locations through rapid growth by fostering trust, belonging and empowerment.

"Leadership is about creating space for others to thrive," says Kayfish. "When people feel supported, everything else follows."

These 2025 Food Industry Award winners join the broader Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ community – a network of more than 1,800 leaders recognized since 2012 for shaping Canada's business and cultural landscape, demonstrating the power of female leadership.

In a food industry defined by innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, Skip continues to champion women's voices, support their growth, and celebrate the leaders driving meaningful change in hospitality and beyond.

ABOUT SKIP

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of JustEatTakeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

ABOUT WXN

WXN (Women's Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead.

Guided by our Owner and CEO, Sherri Stevens, and WXN's Global Alliance of Inclusive Leadership (GAIL), we lead North America's most prestigious events for women in business, create professional development programming, and champion thought leadership for professional women. This includes the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100TM Awards, the GAIL Summit and Awards, the Bold Convos Summit, and programs such as the RAW Courage Coaching Program and the Boldly Forward Leadership Learning Series.

For more information, visit https://wxnetwork.com/.

Follow WXN on social media:

Instagram: @wxnetwork

Facebook: @WXNEvents

LinkedIn: Women's Executive Network

SOURCE Skip

For more information, please contact: [email protected].