Skip and Food Banks Canada Expand Sixth Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign to Meet Record Food Bank Demand

Following a record-breaking 2024 campaign that donated more than 3.2 million meals*, Skip is tripling its Giving Tuesday impact and expanding its doorstep donation program to more cities across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As demand for food banks reaches unprecedented levels in Canada, Skip and Food Banks Canada are partnering for their sixth annual Giving Tuesday campaign, reaching more communities and providing even greater support to Canadians in need.

This year's campaign follows a landmark 2024 effort that saw more than more than $1.6M raised for Food Banks Canada which enabled 3.2 million meals -- achievements made possible through the generosity of Canadians. But as the need for support for food banks across Canada grows, so does the urgency to act.

According to Food Banks Canada's latest HungerCount report , there will be close to 2.2 million visits to food banks this month alone. Food bank visits have doubled in just six years, with over 700,000 visits from children, marking the highest usage in Canadian history.

"The growing demand for food banks reflects the urgent challenges that people in Canada are facing today," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "We're deeply grateful for our ongoing partnership with Skip, now in its sixth year. Their generous support and creative initiatives, like this year's continued doorstep pickup program, are making a tangible difference for people in Canada who depend on food banks to help them through tough times."

Expanding Support to Meet Growing Demand

In response to this growing need, Skip is tripling the scope of its Giving Tuesday initiative this year. Building on its longstanding support of Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank, the campaign is expanding to Calgary, supporting the Calgary Food Bank, and Winnipeg, supporting Harvest Manitoba.

On December 2, residents in all three cities can schedule a non-perishable food pick-up directly from their doorstep at givewithskip.ca, making it easier than ever to give back. For every pick-up scheduled, Skip will match the donation with $100 to Food Banks Canada, doubling the impact for local communities.

From November 25 to December 2, all monetary donations made to Food Banks Canada's Giving Tuesday campaign will also be matched by Skip, up to $100,000, for a total of $200,000 in support nationwide.

Empowering Canadians to Take Action

Skip's Giving Tuesday campaign makes it simple for Canadians to support their neighbours in need, allowing them to fight food insecurity right from their front doors. Whether scheduling a doorstep non-perishable food donation, or making a monetary contribution online, anyone can take part and help make a difference.

For the first time, Skip employees are volunteering to collect food donations in Winnipeg, Calgary, and Toronto. By contributing their time, energy, and passion, employees are turning the campaign into a true company-wide effort that directly supports the communities where Skip's people live and work.

"Giving Tuesday demonstrates the power of collective action and generosity--proving that small acts amplified by community spirit can fill more plates and fuel more families nationwide," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations at Skip. "With our campaign expanding to new cities this year, and our employees picking up donations for the first time, we're reaching more families and food banks than ever before."

A Long-Term Partnership Rooted in Community

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Skip began by serving the driveway communities of Canada and has since grown into a coast-to-coast delivery network rooted in Canadian values – where kindness and community go hand in hand.

Through its long-standing partnership with Food Banks Canada, Skip continues to reinforce its commitment to tackling food insecurity by helping neighbours in need, supporting local communities, and delivering meaningful impact to food banks nationwide.

This Giving Tuesday (December 2), Canadians are encouraged to join the movement by signing up for a doorstep donation or contributing a monetary donation at givewithskip.ca before November 28.

*Based on Food Banks Canada's meal metric, $1 = 2 meals.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeaway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who -- this year -- made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food supports and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Skip

For more information, please contact: [email protected]