From Matcha to Midnight Snacks and Momentum in Retail: Skip Shares 2025 National Orders Report

New data from Skip shows Canadians embracing comfort foods, convenience, and local favourites - with small cities leading some of the country's biggest ordering habits.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is dishing out another round of insights with its 2025 National Orders Report, revealing what Canadians are craving - from cozy comfort food to those viral, "just-for-fun" snacks lighting up social feeds. While this year's data spotlights Canada's most mouthwatering cravings, Skip's biggest glow-up came from its expanded retail offerings - proving that convenience, across a variety of categories, is now the main course.

Canada's Local Leaders & Trending Picks of 2025 (CNW Group/Skip)

As the network's retail expansion continues in 2025, Skip offers a deeper look into the evolving tastes and habits shaping how Canadians eat, shop, and live. With the country's appetite for convenience growing, Skip's latest data reveals that Canadians are increasingly seeking on-demand solutions that save them both time and money. In response, Skip is delivering what Canadians crave: faster, easier, and more affordable ways to get what they need, when they need it. What's topping Canada's delivery carts? Here's a glance into some standout stats:

Nationally, Canadians showed that comfort, curiosity, and a little adventure were all on the menu this year:

Butter Chicken reigns supreme: This comfort food favourite took the lead for Canada's most-ordered dish, for the third year in a row!

This comfort food favourite took the lead for Canada's most-ordered dish, Petal to the medal: Skip's largest order of the year came from Toronto, where one customer spent more than $1,000 on flowers.

Skip's largest order of the year came from Toronto, where Sweet tooth alert: Dubai chocolate orders were up more than 2,300% year-over-year , proving Canadians know how to keep up with trending desserts.

, proving Canadians know how to keep up with trending desserts. Burgers for the win: smash, double, or classic - no matter how you flip it, the burger still reigns supreme, and was the #1 ordered cuisine nationwide in 2025.

smash, double, or classic - no matter how you flip it, the burger still reigns supreme, and was the in 2025. Hot honey, hotter trend: this sticky-sweet condiment gained market share this year, showing that Canadians continue to reach for this pizza topping favourite.

this sticky-sweet condiment gained market share this year, showing that Canadians continue to reach for this pizza topping favourite. Retail acceleration: this category took off, soaring more than 1,700% from last year, proving that everything from must-have items to impulse need-it-now purchases were embraced by Canadians from coast-to-coast.

"Our National Orders Report is always a fun snapshot of the year - looking back on the flavours, cravings and moments that brought joy, and made life easier for Canadians," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President, Communications & Government Relations at Skip. "This year, Canadians relied on Skip for it all - pantry restocks, pet supplies, and of course, those comfort meals and midnight snacks that hit every time. Plus, with more retail partners continuing to join the network, we're helping Canadians Skip to the good part and access whatever they need, right to their doorsteps."

From national cravings and local leaders, to cultural moments and delivery beyond just dinner, Skip's 2025 ordering trends highlight the many ways Canadians embraced comfort, curiosity, and convenience this year.

Top 5 Food Items Ordered Nationally

Butter Chicken: this saucy staple still came in hot, three years in a row - proving Canadians will always say yes to comfort food with a kick. Garlic Naan: the perfect pairing to not only butter chicken but all our Indian food favourites, proving that sides always matter for takeout! California Roll: the sushi-night classic held strong at #3, showing that Canadians are rolling with their go-to favourites. Fries: the OG side continues to dominate - clearly never going out of style. Poutine: a national love story that proves some traditions are just too delicious to mess with.

Canada's Local Leaders: Ordering Flavour from Coast to Coast

Skip's regional data revealed that small and midsize cities led the way in defining national food moments:

Winnipeg ranked as Canada's #1 matcha hotspot, outpacing both Toronto and Vancouver. Someone in Lethbridge placed a single pizza order totaling nearly $900, proving Alberta doesn't do small when it comes to pizza night. Steinbach, MB and Thorold, ON topped Canada's late-night charts, with Thorold logging the most after-10 p.m. orders. Brock University students, we're looking at you! Calgary had the highest share of pet-related orders on Skip, from treats to toys - confirming the Alberta city's crown as pet-parent capital of the country.

Cultural Moments That Moved the Needle

What else caught our attention this year? Well, food and fans went hand in hand. During the Blue Jays' ALCS Game 7, Skip saw a 10% jump in orders compared to two weeks prior, as Canadians turned game day into delivery day to sit on the edge of their seats at home, with their favourite meal in hand.

Delivery Goes Beyond Dinner

Delivering on its promise to help Canadians 'Skip to the good part,' Skip's continued expansion of new retail partners to the network goes well beyond dinner delivery. The network's newest retail partners include Shoppers Drug Mart, Dollarama, and PetSmart. This means Canadians across the country can get more of what they need, when they need it. In fact, Skip's fastest-growing categories this year were retail, which grew more than 1,700% in comparison to last year, and pet supplies, which rose more than 1,000% from last year, cementing delivery as the go-to for everything from last-minute items to everyday essentials.

Hungry for more? As Canadians continue to seek greater convenience and value in their everyday lives, Skip continues to strengthen its role as the go-to destination for Canadian everyday essentials and is set to continue growth across new categories and partners, making it easier than ever for Canadians to Skip to the good part.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of JustEatTakeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

To learn more, visit skipcanada.com/newsroom .

