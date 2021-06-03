Opération Enfant Soleil Telethon: Walmart Canada contributes record donation of $3 million for sick children in Quebec

"Achieving Opération Enfant Soleil's mission would not be possible without the support of exceptional partners such as Walmart Canada," said Julie Lemieux, President and CEO, Opération Enfant Soleil. For example, with a $3 million donation like the one given to us by Walmart this year, we were able to reorganize the cardiac surgery room at the Centre Mère-enfant of the CHU de Québec so that it would be more efficient, thus allowing for a better survival rate for children born with cardiac anomalies. Walmart is definitely making a difference for the children of Quebec! "

Walmart Canada is now the charity's biggest corporate contributor, as this new donation brings Walmart's total contribution to Opération Enfant Soleil to more than $25 million since the beginning of their partnership.

"A big thank you for what you do for us sick children in your campaigns for Opération Enfant Soleil," said Alexe Gagnon, Champion Child, Quebec. "You are real heroes in our eyes."

"Reaching these two milestones is a great source of pride for us at Walmart, because it means that we are helping Quebec children when they need it most even more," said Cyrille Ballereau, Vice President of Operations, Quebec, Walmart Canada. "We would like to thank our associates for their support and involvement year after year, as well as our customers for their tremendous generosity."

Throughout the year, Walmart Canada organizes fundraising events to benefit Children's Miracle Network, an organization that raise funds to support local children's hospitals all across the country which includes Opération Enfant Soleil in Quebec. Walmart Canada was recently named "2020 Corporate Partner of the Year" by Children's Miracle Network.

Walmart Canada was also recognized for the $25 million milestone at the 34th telethon broadcast on May 30th across Quebec.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

About Opération Enfant Soleil

Opération Enfant Soleil raises funds to support the development of quality pediatric care for all children in Quebec. Thanks to the funds raised, more than a hundred projects are carried out each year in regional hospitals and organizations as well as in major pediatric centers. To date, more than $255 million has been donated across the province thanks to the generosity of thousands of Quebecers, the support of volunteers and the dedication of partners. For more information, visit www.operationenfantsoleil.ca.

