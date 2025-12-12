Ontario's largest electricity providers take scammers off the nice list this holiday season

Protect yourself by remembering the three Ps of fraud prevention: Pause, Prove, Protect.

Pause – Don't rush. Take a moment before acting on any suspicious request

– Don't rush. Take a moment before acting on any suspicious request Prove – Ask questions and verify the source by calling your utility directly using the official number on your bill

– Ask questions and verify the source by calling your utility directly using the official number on your bill Protect – Keep your personal and financial information safe. Never share account details or click on unsolicited links

Fraudsters often use high-pressure tactics to create panic and force quick decisions. Common schemes include:

Threatening phone calls demanding immediate payment

Fraudulent texts or emails with fake refunds or account updates

In-person visits pressuring customers for personal information

Requests for payment via gift cards, prepaid debit cards or cryptocurrency -- something no legitimate utility would ever ask

Tips for residential customers:

Double-check your bill before paying

Ignore suspicious links in texts or emails claiming to offer refunds or account updates

Remember that utilities never demand same-day payment or threaten disconnection

Tips for businesses:

Train employees to spot common scams

Never share account details unless you initiated the call

Keep a verified contact list of utility providers

What to do if you're targeted

If you suspect you've been targeted or fallen victim to a scam, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, and notify your local utility provider immediately.

