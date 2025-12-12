Ontario's largest electricity providers take scammers off the nice list this holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The holidays should be merry and bright, not stressful and costly. Unfortunately, scammers are looking to turn good will into quick cash by posing as utility companies and their employees.
Ontario's largest electricity utilities -- Alectra Utilities, Elexicon Energy, Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa and Toronto Hydro -- are reminding everyone that scammers won't be on the nice list this year.
Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.
As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, Elexicon Energy proudly provides safe and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and business customers in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope. Elexicon is owned by five municipalities: the Town of Ajax, the City of Belleville, the Municipality of Clarington, the City of Pickering and the Town of Whitby and. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.
Our team of 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $2.9 billion of goods and services.
We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.
Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.
ABOUT HYDRO OTTAWA LIMITED
Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], provides electricity to approximately 372,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable power, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to powering the well-being of the communities it serves through the energy transition. This includes delivering reliable service, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education for customers.
Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Toronto Hydro Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries: Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of...
Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, $25 billion in assets and 2017 annual revenues of nearly $6 billion. Our team of over 7,400...
Share this article