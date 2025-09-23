OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa Limited (Hydro Ottawa) is celebrating the success of its 2025 Charity Golf Classic, which raised $163,000 for The Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre's Prompt Care Clinic. The tournament, held on Friday, September 12, 2025, brought together more than 200 industry partners, highlighting the power of a shared resolve to addressing mental health challenges in the Ottawa area.

The annual tournament is a cornerstone of Hydro Ottawa's commitment to building a strong, healthy community. The funds raised will provide a lifeline for those who cannot afford to wait months or years for mental health assessment and treatment. To date, more than 6,000 people have received critical services through the clinic, which provides a fast-track to care for individuals experiencing mild to moderate mental illness.

"Thanks to our dedicated sponsors and participants, this year's Golf Classic was a massive success," said Bryce Conrad, President and CEO of Hydro Ottawa. "It is a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together, ensuring that vital mental health support is accessible when our family, colleagues, friends or neighbours need it most."

The Royal's Prompt Care Clinic is a crucial service, filling a significant gap in the mental health care system by providing timely consultations and treatment recommendations.

Chris Ide, President & CEO of the Foundation at The Royal, added, "The success of this tournament underscores the profound impact that strong community partnerships can have on the well-being of our community. Hydro Ottawa and its partners have not only provided a significant financial contribution but have also sent a clear message that mental health matters."

This year's achievement is part of Hydro Ottawa's corporate giving program and extends its long history of community giving. The funds raised at this year's event bring the cumulative total for The Royal to $368,000 of Hydro Ottawa's $500,000 commitment. Since its inception, the tournament has collectively raised more than $1.5 million to benefit the Ottawa area, a testament to Hydro Ottawa's deep-rooted commitment to building a healthier, stronger community.

