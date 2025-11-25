New report finds 50 per cent of youth athletes in Ontario say their coach is the adult they trust the most in their lives, yet hazing remains a widespread issue

However, the report identifies concerning trends that put this positive culture at risk, including rising rates of hazing and widespread support for early sport specialization, both of which run counter to the Long-Term Participant Development (LTPD) framework recommendation that was implemented as part of the 2012 Canadian Sport Policy.

Key findings in the report include:

Coaches are trusted and influential: One in two athletes says their coach is the adult they trust the most outside their parents or guardians.

One in two athletes says their coach is the adult they trust the most outside their parents or guardians. Hazing remains widespread: 90 per cent of coaches, athletes and parents agree hazing is a problem, yet only two in five coaches say they always intervene when it occurs. Hazing rates increase with athlete age and are highest in school sports.

90 per cent of coaches, athletes and parents agree hazing is a problem, yet only two in five coaches say they always intervene when it occurs. Hazing rates increase with athlete age and are highest in school sports. Early specialization persists: Half of all coaches, athletes, and parents believe it is appropriate to specialize in one sport before age 12, years earlier than the national sport system recommends.

Half of all coaches, athletes, and parents believe it is appropriate to specialize in one sport before age 12, years earlier than the national sport system recommends. Coaches overestimate connection: While most coaches believe they communicate well with their athletes, fewer than one in five athletes say their coach regularly checks in about mental health or personal challenges.

The 2025 edition of the report marks the first time that coaches, athletes and parents have been surveyed collectively. As a result, this report offers a holistic 360-degree perspective on the current culture of sports and coaching leadership in Ontario.

This year's report builds on the findings from the two previous editions and paints a clear picture: while coaches overwhelmingly value fun, respect, and inclusion, competitive and cultural pressures can push them, and their athletes, away from these ideals as athletes age and competition increases.

Despite these challenges, the report shows strong alignment between Ontario coaches, athletes, and parents on what makes sport meaningful. Nearly all groups rank fun, safety, fair play, and inclusion among the top priorities for sport participation, which are values that mirror Canada's national sport principles.

The findings from this report offer a blueprint toward protecting positive sport culture in Ontario. These measures include mandatory coach training, anti-hazing initiatives and developing resources and education that help all stakeholders understand the benefit of delaying early specialization to ensure young athletes can enjoy long, healthy, and happy sport experiences.

The Ontario Coaching Report is part of the Safe Sport 101 partnership between CAO and Hydro One. Launched in 2019, Safe Sport 101 is a free virtual hub that provides coaches with the tools and resources they need to make sport safe, fun and inclusive for all. The hub includes the Safe Sport 101 Playbook eLearning series, downloadable resources, and grant programs.

Over three years, 2000 coaches, 500 athletes and 500 parents representing more than 100 sports were surveyed by Leger for the report, a significant step in assessing coaching behaviors across all sports and contexts, ranging from grassroots to club competition and high performance. The full report is available at safesport101.coachesontario.ca/report.

"The 2025 Ontario Coaching Report offers a 360 view, confirming that coaches are the backbone of creating a positive sport culture. They are trusted, and influential in the lives of the athletes and participants they work with," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director of the Coaches Association of Ontario. "The findings are an important reminder that coaches must prioritize fun and safety as they navigate pervasive challenges, such as hazing and the pressure for early specialization. The recommendations coming out of the third report in the series serve as an action plan for all stakeholders in the delivery of sport. Thank you to Hydro One for their investment in building safe communities. We are committed to support the coaches with the training, tools and resources they need in their respective sport communities."

"There is no one-size-fits-all solution to athlete development. However, if we want to increase the likelihood of someone falling in love with sport for life, and perhaps even becoming an elite performer, limiting their early engagement in sport to a single activity is a risky foundation." – Dr. Kathryn Johnston, Senior Research Associate in Athlete Selection and Long-Term Participant Development at the Tanenbaum Institute for Science in Sport at the University of Toronto.

"Coaches play a defining role in shaping the next generation of athletes. This report reminds us that creating safe, positive and inclusive environments must always come first. The CAO has been a strong voice advocating for athletes and coaches, highlighting key issues and helping to build stronger support systems across Ontario." – Lisa Pearson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hydro One.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. Providing coach development, funding opportunities, and events that support, recognize and represent all coaches across the province.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

Our team of 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $2.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

