Half of Torontonians are unprepared for emergencies -- Toronto Hydro has tips for the whole family

Nearly 50% of residents lack emergency kits, and 47% of pet owners have no plan for their pets

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - When the power goes out, we want you, your loved ones and your pets to be ready. With early winter weather already sweeping through the city, now is the time to prepare for emergencies like potential power outages. A recent Toronto Hydro survey found many households aren't fully prepared for power outages. For example, nearly half of Torontonians reported that they don't have an emergency kit, and only 13 per cent had a fully stocked kit that could last for 72 hours.

Severe conditions can happen unexpectedly, and having a plan, including a fully stocked emergency kit for every member of your family, can make all the difference, including for our family pets. A recent informal online poll by Toronto Hydro found that only 53 per cent of respondents say they have an emergency plan for family pets. That's why we've now added new pet-focused tips to our emergency preparedness hub.

Don't wait for the next storm. Get every member of your household prepared today.

Start with the essentials:

Here's what every household should have ready, for people and pets:

For people: water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, fresh batteries, phone charger, power bank, first aid supplies, sanitation items and cash

For pets: a three-day supply of food and water, bowls, waste supplies, comfort items, an extra leash or carrier and vet contact information

For full checklists, emergency resources and tips just for pets, visit our emergency preparedness hub at torontohydro.com/beprepared.

Stay connected during outages:

Sign up for personalized outage notifications (email or text)

Bookmark our outage map, updated every 10 minutes

Download our mobile app

For a complete list of tools available to help you stay connected, visit our outage hub at torontohydro.com/outagehub.

QUOTE

"Emergencies don't wait, and neither should you. A little preparation goes a long way in keeping your family -- including pets -- safe and comfortable during an outage. We've compiled practical tips for pet owners to make it even easier to keep the whole family prepared."

- Brie Davis, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

Nearly 50% of Torontonians surveyed in 2024 said they don't have an emergency kit at home

Only 13% of those surveyed reported having a fully stocked, 72-hour kit

Toronto Hydro's Emergency Preparedness Guide is available in 10 languages at torontohydro.com/emergencyguide

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 797,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

