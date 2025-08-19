OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa marked a significant milestone, celebrating 25 years of hosting Special Needs Day with the Capital Fair. The annual event provides individuals with disabilities a chance to enjoy the fair in a relaxed, sensory-friendly environment, which includes smaller crowds, slower-moving rides and reduced noise.

"For 25 years, our partnership with the Capital Fair to host Special Needs Day has been a highlight of our community giving and one of the most attended volunteer days the company offers to employees," said Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro Ottawa. "Seeing the smiles on the faces of families and caregivers today is a powerful reminder of the joy this event brings to so many people, and reinforces why our support has remained strong over the decades. We are honoured to be a part of this day."

Guests enjoyed live entertainment, accessible attractions and a BBQ lunch.

Excited to show their support, more than 60 employees and retirees from Hydro Ottawa volunteered to assist at the event. They created a welcoming and safe environment for all guests, greeting them with warmth. From helping people on and off rides to preparing and serving food, the volunteers went above and beyond to ensure everyone enjoyed the day.

"Since I first volunteered at Special Needs Day in 2016, it has been incredibly rewarding to witness the event's remarkable growth. Seeing the joy on the faces of the children and adults, right from the moment they arrive, is what inspires me to continue my support," said Jennie St-Martin, a Hydro Ottawa volunteer.

Special Needs Day fosters a sense of community while promoting accessibility and inclusion. Over the last 25 years, thousands of families have attended and made lasting memories.

