Toronto Hydro sparks holiday magic at the Original Santa Claus Parade

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Reindeer are great, but have you seen our electric sleigh? Toronto Hydro is proud to bring festive energy to one of the city's most beloved traditions as a sponsor of the 121st Original Santa Claus Parade.

This weekend, we're swapping hard hats for Santa hats and joining the parade alongside more than 1,200 marchers. Leading the way is our electric bucket truck, Toronto Hydro's sleigh on wheels, powered by clean electricity and giving the reindeer a well-deserved break.

Our electric bucket truck uses about 105 kWh per 100 km. To put that into perspective:

That's enough energy to power 625 strings of LED holiday lights for 24 hours straight

If Santa swapped his reindeer for battery cells and drove his route to deliver toys around the globe, he'd need millions of kilowatt-hours

That's more than enough power to light every tree in Toronto. Good thing Santa sticks to the skies --charging stations at the North Pole are still a work in progress

Join us on November 23, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. as Toronto Hydro rolls through the parade with our electrified sleigh and a crew full of holiday cheer. And of course, don't miss Santa in his own sleigh, powered by holiday magic!

QUOTE

"Santa's sleigh may run on holiday magic, but if it were an electric bucket truck, the energy needed would be off the charts! Toronto Hydro is proud to showcase how clean electricity can power even the most magical traditions. We're excited to spark conversations about electrification and show how Toronto Hydro is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future."

- Brie Davis, Reindeer Relations, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

This is the second year Toronto Hydro has marched in the Original Santa Claus parade

29% of Toronto Hydro's fleet is made up of electric vehicles

Toronto Hydro has one hybrid single bucket truck and one battery electric vehicle bucket truck in its fleet

Toronto Hydro's fully electric bucket truck went into operation in August 2024

The bucket truck has a 210kWh battery with approximately 200km range

The truck is equipped with regenerative braking technology to help recharge the battery while driving

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 797,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

