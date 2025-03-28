OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Capital Region is expecting significant snow and ice accumulation this weekend, starting this evening and continuing into Monday, March 31. Freezing rain may result in ice build-up of up to 10 mm, and possible snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. This may cause power outages due to trees and branches falling on power lines.

As a precaution, Hydro Ottawa is monitoring the weather, and has crews on stand-by, ready to respond if necessary. If outages occur, residents are advised to visit our Outage Map, which is updated every 15 minutes as new information comes in from our crews in the field. Estimated restoration times will be determined for each outage once damage has been assessed.

Hydro Ottawa relies on customers to help pinpoint the cause of an outage. We appreciate the public's assistance in reporting an outage or safety concern directly to us by:

Submitting a report online;

Through the Hydro Ottawa mobile app;

mobile app; Texting "OUT" to PWROUT (797688); or

Calling the 24/7 outage hotline at 613-738-0188.

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of staying safe and being prepared in the event of a prolonged outage. Customers can learn more about what to do on our Outage Safety and Emergency Preparedness pages or on our blog.

Safety tips

Gather items for an emergency kit that includes things like: medicine, first aid supplies, flashlights, new batteries, a battery-operated radio, a manual can opener, canned food, bottled water, blankets, food for pets, and important documents and telephone numbers;

Charge mobile devices and laptops;

For those requiring an uninterrupted supply of power for specialized medical equipment, ensure there is a back-up supply in place or a plan to relocate to a facility that can provide assistance;

For those with mobile disabilities and live in a building that requires the use of an elevator, be sure to inform the building's management that their assistance may be required;

Install a backup power supply for sump pumps. This will help avoid flooding during power outages.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 364,000 homes and businesses in the city of Ottawa and the village of Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Media Contact: Susan Fekete, Manager, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]