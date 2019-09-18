On September 27: Protest climate change with BIXI

More than 150,000 students took to the streets in Montreal for a protest on March 15. This time, even more people are taking time off work and school to mobilize around this environmental cause. BIXI has always been a strong advocate of active transportation and sustainable development, so naturally we're going to follow suit: a BIXI delegation will also be marching for the climate and we invite Montrealers to use BIXI bikes for free to get to the march and around the city. The march will start from the Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument at the base of Mont-Royal.

Two stations with valets are available nearby to park your bike easily:

Parc/Monument Sir George-Étienne Cartier station

Mont-Royal /Parc station

You can find several other stations in this area using the mobile app.

Let's move the planet together!

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

For further information: Pierre Parent, 514.865.8207, pparent@biximontreal.com

