On September 27: Protest climate change with BIXI Français

News provided by

BIXI Montréal

Sep 18, 2019, 12:31 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Most people on the planet are concerned about climate change and protecting the environment. On September 27, people around the globe are organizing a big climate march and Montrealers are joining the movement. The planet is priceless. On September 27, BIXI bikes will be free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BIXI for climate, on September 27 2019, BIXI bikes are free! (9 am to 3 pm) (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)
BIXI for climate, on September 27 2019, BIXI bikes are free! (9 am to 3 pm) (CNW Group/BIXI Montréal)

More than 150,000 students took to the streets in Montreal for a protest on March 15. This time, even more people are taking time off work and school to mobilize around this environmental cause. BIXI has always been a strong advocate of active transportation and sustainable development, so naturally we're going to follow suit: a BIXI delegation will also be marching for the climate and we invite Montrealers to use BIXI bikes for free to get to the march and around the city. The march will start from the Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument at the base of Mont-Royal.

Two stations with valets are available nearby to park your bike easily:

  • Parc/Monument Sir George-Étienne Cartier station
  • Mont-Royal/Parc station

You can find several other stations in this area using the mobile app.

Let's move the planet together!

SOURCE BIXI Montréal

For further information: Pierre Parent, 514.865.8207, pparent@biximontreal.com

Related Links

https://montreal.bixi.com

Organization Profile

BIXI Montréal

BIXI Montréal is a non-profit organization created in 2014 by the city of Montreal to manage its bike-sharing system. The BIXI network has 7,250 bikes and 600 stations spread out across the areas of Montreal, Longueuil and Westmount. Much more than just a simple mode of...

You just read:

On September 27: Protest climate change with BIXI

News provided by

BIXI Montréal

Sep 18, 2019, 12:31 ET