MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) published today its sustainability plan's yearly progress update showing steadfast advance on its sustainability journey. In the past year, the Corporation undertook several actions contributing to its 2025 objectives which include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the creation of a zero-waste experience on its new Corridor fleet and the mobilization of its employees.

Amongst the actions undertaken over the past year, VIA Rail:

Initiated the development of its decarbonization plan;

Extended an AI pilot project, aimed at reducing fuel consumption;

Made changes in packaging and products in view of our zero-waste objective;

Supported more than 450 non-profit organizations and charities across Canada , and reached 40% alignment with sustainability strategy compared to its 80% objective;

, and reached 40% alignment with sustainability strategy compared to its 80% objective; Published and integrated its Policy on Supplier Conduct and Responsible Sourcing in new contracts, reaching 15% integration of the policy by suppliers.

"Sustainability is a cornerstone of our mandate, values, and commitment to deliver a more modern and responsible transportation network", stated Brigitte Dagnault, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "Our plan reinforces the key role sustainability plays in our decision-making process, leading us to make meaningful changes across the organization. We are on our way to meeting our 2025 sustainability objectives."

The full update is available on VIA Rail's website.

Furthermore, VIA Rail announced last year that it chose the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), one of the most recognized sustainability reporting standards, as its core framework. As part of this yearly update, we invite you to consult the second edition of VIA Rail's GRI Index here.

VIA Rail unveiled in April 2022 its five-year sustainability plan. Based on social, environmental and governance pillars, it will allow the Corporation to reduce its environmental footprint, enhance its role as a responsible transportation provider and create lasting value for present and future generations. For more information on VIA Rail's plan, click here.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

