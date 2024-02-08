First wave of Millennials now into their 40s, with same anxieties as mid-life Gen Xers

Increasingly worried about balancing today's expenses with saving for tomorrow

Investing to build their savings and willing to pay fees for higher returns

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As the first wave of Millennials enters middle age, this generation is growing increasingly anxious about their financial future, according to the annual RBC Financial Independence Poll.

Now aged 27 to 42, Millennials are most worried about their cash flow (75%) and how to balance covering day-to-day expenses with saving for the longer term (85%) and more anxious about their financial future (49%).

Meanwhile, Gen X (aged 43 to 58) – the group which makes up the largest portion of Canada's middle-aged population – shares similar worries about cash flow (70%), paying for today while saving for tomorrow (82%) and what the future holds for their finances (54%).

Both generations are also keenly focused on making the most of the money they have, to become "financially independent". Majority of Millennials and Gen X define independence as being "debt-free" (56% and 69% respectively), while four-in-10 say it's "having money to invest" (40% and 38%). Over the past year, less than a quarter of both generations have put money toward building an investment portfolio (23% Millennials, 21% Gen X).

Importance of investing what you can, when you can

"We know day-to-day market fluctuations can cause anxiety for investors – but we also know how important it is to remain focused on your mid to long term goals and invest what you can, when you can," explained Craig Bannon, director, Regional Financial Planning Support, RBC. "We want to help Canadians move past any reluctance they may have and begin investing again – or get started investing – so they can grow their savings. Otherwise, it's going to be hard for them to achieve the financial goals they've set for themselves."

In their responses to the RBC survey, Millennials and Gen X called out a number of financial goals they want their investments to help them achieve, including:

Retire comfortably (46% and 56% respectively)

Build a safety net (45% and 44%)

Build wealth (42% and 34%)

Provide family protection/safety (34% and 23%)

They also indicated they are choosing to invest in a wide range of options, including:

Stocks (25% Millennials, 21% Gen X)

Pension plans (25% and 26%)

Mutual funds (24% and 34%)

GICs or term deposits (18% and 22%)

ETFs (14% and 11%)

In addition, almost half (49%) of Millennials and 40% of Gen Xers reported they are willing to pay fees for the opportunity to gain a better return on their investments.

A better return on investments means a better return on life

"What we're telling our clients is that a better return on investments ultimately means a better return on life. Our proven track record of performance, after fees, can help you achieve what matters most to you," said Bannon. "Our advisors will work with you to determine an investment strategy that matches your goals, to help you and those you care for live the way you want."

Advice from RBC is readily available through MyAdvisor – a digital advice platform which has now connected more than 4 million Canadians to their personalized plan, with the ability to adjust those plans in real time and connect with an advisor via video chat, online or in person. Also, anyone can freely access RBC's comprehensive My Money Matters online advice and resources hub. In addition, through February and March, key RBC investment businesses are offering incentives to help Canadians get started – or re-inspired – to invest.

For more information, including Disclaimers, please check out www.rbc.com/return-on-life.

2024 RBC Financial Independence Poll

Fast Factsː Millennials, GenX and National Responses

RESPONSE Millennials (aged 27-42) Gen X (aged 43-58) National (aged 18+) Worried about cash flow 75 % 70 % 64 % Money concerns about today vs.

tomorrow 85 % 82 % 77 % More anxious about financial future 49 % 54 % 48 % Financial independence is being debt-

free 56 % 69 % 67 % Financial independence is having $ to

invest 40 % 38 % 37 % Investment goal: Retiring comfortably 46 % 56 % 50 % Investing goal: Building a safety net 45 % 44 % 44 % Investment goal: Building wealth 42 % 34 % 37 % Investment goal: Providing family

protection 34 % 23 % 25 % Willing to pay fees for higher returns 49 % 40 % 44 %

2024 RBC Canadian Financial Independence Poll

Fast Factsː National and Regional Responses (All respondents – Canadians aged 18+)

RESPONSE CAN BC AB SK /

MB ON QC AC Worried about cash flow 64 % 58 % 64 % 63 % 72 % 55 % 66 % Money concerns about today vs.

tomorrow 77 % 65 % 71 % 75 % 81 % 79 % 77 % More anxious about financial future 48 % 48 % 48 % 54 % 49 % 42 % 57 % Financial independence is being debt-

free 67 % 75 % 76 % 72 % 60 % 68 % 75 % Financial independence is having

money to invest 37 % 43 % 38 % 39 % 41 % 27 % 32 % Investment goal: Retiring comfortably 50 % 55 % 46 % 57 % 50 % 46 % 58 % Investing goal: Building safety net 44 % 45 % 44 % 44 % 44 % 47 % 37 % Investment goal: Building wealth 37 % 43 % 35 % 41 % 48 % 18 % 26 % Investment goal: Providing family

protection 25 % 22 % 24 % 22 % 28 % 23 % 25 % Willing to pay fees for higher returns 44 % 39 % 39 % 47 % 49 % 38 % 46 %

