QUÉBEC, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Québec are proud to participate in the official opening of L'Albédo, a 12-storey building with 128 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors, people living with an intellectual disability and people with special needs. The building cost just over $60 million to construct and is an initiative of La Bouée, a purchasing company for community housing preservation and development.

The event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert; Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region; Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec; and Jean Mathieu, President of La Bouée.

The Government of Quebec contributed more than $19.6 million to this project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), in addition to securing the organization's mortgage. The Government of Canada provided over $11.9 million through its Affordable Housing Fund.

The City of Québec contributed over $12.2 million, including over $8.5 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

An innovative green project

Through an agreement with the City of Québec, the excess thermal energy from Centre de glaces Intact Assurance will provide heating and air conditioning for the entire building.

The thermal excess would otherwise be vented into the surrounding atmosphere. The energy recovered by L'Albédo will be channelled into its geothermal system to minimize the building's ecological footprint. This innovation enabled La Bouée to benefit from nearly $475,000 in financial assistance from Hydro-Québec's Efficient Solutions Program.

Quotes:

"I am proud to highlight our government's contribution to this 128-unit social and affordable housing project that fosters inclusion by welcoming a diverse client base. I would also like to applaud the innovations introduced by La Bouée, demonstrating the organization's expertise as a developer of housing projects for vulnerable client groups. This new building, the result of collaborative work and our ongoing housing efforts, will greatly improve the quality of life of its residents. We will continue to work on all fronts and explore all possible solutions so that everyone in Quebec can have a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone deserves to have a home, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're making this a reality for Canadians. We'll continue investing in affordable housing projects, like the one opened today, and working with partners across the country to end the housing crisis."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This social and affordable housing project demonstrates our commitment to finding solutions that enable us to make more living spaces available in the Capitale-Nationale. It's a wonderful example of social diversity that addresses a major need in the region and contributes to improving citizens' quality of life."

Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"This 128-unit affordable housing project will give vulnerable people access to a home, thanks to the Government of Canada's Affordable Housing Fund. We are proud L'Albédo is officially opening today, which is a testament to the importance of investing in housing and supporting innovative initiatives in our community."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Safeguarding the health of our seniors by providing them with a roof over their heads is a primary — indeed, an essential — objective of our government. This affordable housing project for independent and semi-independent seniors shows that we're making housing a priority. I'm very proud that my government has made a significant contribution to this initiative. I'd like to congratulate all the partners involved in this wonderful project."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"This project shows that the construction of social and affordable housing can go hand in hand with innovation, service quality, comfort and sustainability. The City is pleased to support this remarkable project, both financially and through the transfer of thermal energy from the Centre de glaces Intact Assurance to heat and cool L'Albédo. In addition to reducing the building's environmental footprint, this technology will also improve tenant comfort."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec

"La Bouée is very proud to develop sustainable projects that considerably improve housing conditions and enrich people's lives through community support, which is essential to a sense of community. We'll always be there to launch and support innovative projects like these."

Jean Mathieu, President of La Bouée, a purchasing company for community housing preservation and development

Highlights:

Some 108 of the 128 households in the building could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $1.8 million over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%). The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding in the form of low-interest loans, forgivable loans or contributions. These funds are used to build affordable housing and renovate and repair existing affordable and community housing.

As part of the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the federal government announced an additional $1 billion for the AHF, bringing total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative and public housing providers and meet the needs of those most affected by the housing crisis, the 2024 budget committed an additional $1 billion to the Fund.

for the AHF, bringing total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative and public housing providers and meet the needs of those most affected by the housing crisis, the 2024 budget committed an additional to the Fund. La Bouée is a non-profit organization founded in 2017 and is made up of board members who are committed to preserving and developing, at a competitive cost, the region's affordable community housing supply. Its projects, developed in close collaboration with the technical resource group Action-Habitation, aim to improve the housing conditions of people with low to moderate incomes, while promoting diversity and inclusion. Eco-responsible innovation is also key in all projects.

In all La Bouée buildings, community partners support tenants to encourage independent living and a sense of community. At L'Albédo, tenants living with multiple issues are monitored by the Programme d'encadrement clinique et d'hébergement (Pech) and Clés en main, a centre that provides access to and support for subsidized housing. The Association pour l'intégration sociale de la région de Québec is on site seven days a week, offering social housing community support services for tenants living with an intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder. These partnerships adapted to the realities of the tenants are an innovative format that empowers some of society's most vulnerable people to finally achieve their dream of having their own home in an inclusive living environment with a diverse social mix.

Located near numerous services, the building is also home to the childcare centre La Petite Cour de Mistigri, which has moved its 148-space facility there.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

