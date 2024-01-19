Official opening of 54 new units for men who are vulnerable and at risk of homelessness

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal, the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal (SHDM) and Maison du Père are proud to introduce Pavillon Robert-Lemaire, a new 54-unit bachelor apartment building for men who face housing insecurity or homelessness.

Since December 1, the new units on Atateken Street in the borough of Ville-Marie have been welcoming at-risk men independent enough to live in a community setting with reduced supervision. This safe, modern living environment is adapted to the needs of its tenants and has a day staff of social workers. Designed around an interior courtyard with a separate entrance for each apartment, the project will help residents become more independent while a providing a foundation of social support as well as a common room for getting together.

This $13-million project was made possible thanks to support from the City of Montréal and close to $5 million in funding from the Government of Canada provided through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the Canada–Quebec Agreement on the first round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), Major Cities stream, along with direct SHDM funding of over $5 million. In addition, through a grant from the Major Residential Renovation Program, the City of Montréal and the Government of Quebec each contributed $1.2 million. Finally, the Government of Quebec is also allocating 54 rent supplements so that residents will spend no more than 25% of their income on housing.

The SHDM will continue to own the building, which will be managed by Maison du Père.

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we're rapidly building affordable housing for people in need across the country. With today's announcement, more than 54 new affordable housing units are now available to Montrealers. We know there's still a lot of work to be done to solve the housing crisis, and we'll continue to work hard to make it happen."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and the cooperation of all levels of government."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"Our government is taking action to fight homelessness. I'm proud to say that our financial contribution has helped ensure housing affordability. This is proof that our investments in affordable housing are paying off. I firmly intend to continue working with my fellow ministers to develop appropriate housing solutions for vulnerable people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We are at a crucial moment in our fight against homelessness. We need to turn the tide. The action plan is clear, we just need to implement it in every region. Social and affordable housing is an integral part of this plan, and it's through projects like today's that we'll be able to help people experiencing homelessness move towards self-sufficiency. This is a fine example of the importance of everyone working together in the fight against homelessness. I would like to thank the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal, the Maison du Père and all the project partners for their involvement."

Lionel Carmant, Minister responsible for Social Services

"Pavillon Robert-Lemaire provides a safe and welcoming living environment for men experiencing insecure circumstances. I am pleased that our government is part of this project, and I applaud the work of the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal, Maison du Père and all the partners whose contributions have made this project possible."

Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Housing

"Accelerating the construction of social housing is essential to providing a sustainable response to the housing crisis and supporting vulnerable people. The Pavillon Robert-Lemaire will provide a home for 54 men at risk of homelessness and struggling with mental health issues. These complex issues require tailored support, and we applaud the involvement of all our government and community partners in making this project a reality. This mobilization is essential if we are to continue building social housing and meet the growing needs associated with mental health issues and the crisis of vulnerability."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"For our administration, housing is the solution to adequately respond to the vulnerability crisis raging in the metropolis and elsewhere in the country. Thanks to the work of our partner, the Maison du Père, and the expertise and major investments of the SHDM, 54 people will be able to have a roof over their heads, in addition to obtaining the services they need. We are proud to have contributed to the realization of this project with a financial contribution of $2.4 million and logistical support, and salute the involvement of the various levels of government. As we have said time and again, the sustainable solution to the crisis of vulnerability is the creation of affordable social housing with community support. Today, we are once again demonstrating our collective and firm commitment in this regard."

Benoit Dorais, Vice-Chair of the City of Montréal Executive Committee, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs

"The Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal is proud of its work in coordinating and delivering this project. It's a concrete example of how we contribute to the development of innovative, long-term ways to sustainably house the most vulnerable among us. But none of it could have happened without the cooperation of all the partners laying the foundations so that 54 men, in insecure situations or homeless, can sign a lease for the first time and receive support from Maison du Père."

Sophie Rousseau-Loiselle, Executive Director, SHDM

"Pavillon Robert-Lemaire is the result of a synergy between a supporter of ours, the late Robert Lemaire, the Société d'habitation et de développement de Montréal, the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal, and us. It's really the gift of a home, where these men can live safely, with dignity, and no longer in fear of what tomorrow might bring."

Jaëlle Begarin, President and CEO, Maison du Père

Pavillon Robert-Lemaire at a glance

1824 Atateken Street, borough of Ville-Marie

54 bachelor apartments for men experiencing homeless or housing insecurity

Owner: SHDM

Managing organization: Maison du Père

Budget: $13 million | Funding: SHDM, CMHC and City of Montréal

| Funding: SHDM, CMHC and City of Montréal Architecture: Design: Atelier Pierre Thibault Final design and delivery: 2Architectures ( Louis-Paul Lemieux and Mounir Chabounia)

Structural engineering: MLC Associés

Mechanical engineering and electricity: AGM Génie Solutions

Contractor: Blenda

